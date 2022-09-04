LIVE UPDATES: Florida State Seminoles vs. LSU Tigers

The Florida State Seminoles are set for a primetime matchup with the LSU Tigers inside of the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. This is a game that has the potential to set the course of the season for the Seminoles and Tigers. Third-year head coach Mike Norvell is trying to pull off another signature victory while head coach Brian Kelly is looking to start his tenure with a win.

The Seminoles blew out Duquesne 47-7 in week zero but LSU presents a much tougher challenge. The Tigers haven't publicly named a starter but we expect transfer Jayden Daniels to take the first snaps at quarterback. The 'Noles will have their work cut out for them against a talented LSU defensive line and receiving corps.

We'll be monitoring a couple of different things pregame. On Florida State's side, we'll be looking out to see if Maurice Smith and Darius Washington are available along the offensive line. Wide receiver Ontaria Wilson and defensive back Omarion Cooper both missed the season-opener while wide receiver Johnny Wilson was banged up during the win. We'll be looking for them as well.

Flipping over to the Tigers, we're mainly interested in how their defensive backfield and running back rotation shakes out. Weather won't play a factor in this game thanks to the dome.

NoleGameday is on-site to provide live updates throughout the day on NoleGameday.com and our Twitter.

PREGAME:

— Offensive lineman Bless Harris is in a sling and it appears he'll be unavailable tonight. Grad-transfer Jazston Turnetine is among the top options to garner snaps in his place.

