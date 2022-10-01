LIVE UPDATES: Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

The Florida State Seminoles (4-0, 2-0 ACC) play in Doak Campbell Stadium for the second consecutive week in a top-25 conference matchup with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1 ACC). The Seminoles have lost two straight in the series, including a 35-14 defeat in 2021 that was the team's worst defeat of the season.

The 'Noles and Demon Deacons have both performed well on offense a third of the way through 2022. Each team is scoring 37.5+ points per game and are led by veteran quarterbacks, Jordan Travis and Sam Hartman.

It's projected to be 86 degrees at kickoff, sunny, with a 0% chance of rain. It's going to be a nice and hot afternoon in Tallahassee as Florida State tries to move to 5-0.

PREGAME:

— Offensive tackle Robert Scott, defensive end Jared Verse, and linebacker Amari Gainer are all fully dressed out and it appears that they will play.

— Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, tight end Jackson West, and offensive lineman Thomas Schrader remain out for the Seminoles.

— Sidney Williams is with the linebackers again during pregame.

— Quarterback Tate Rodemaker has both of his ankles taped up.

— Wide receiver Darion Williamson has not been spotted so far during warmups.

— Wide receivers, Winston Wright Jr, Ja'Khi Douglas and Keyshawn Helton also not spotted during warmups.

FIRST QUARTER:

— Robert Cooper, Dennis Briggs, Wyatt Rector, and Dillan Gibbons are the captains for Florida State.

— Wake Forest wins the toss and defers. Florida State will start with the ball.

— Trey Benson and Mycah Pittman are back deep for the Seminoles.

— Benson bobbles the opening kickoff and returns the ball to the 17-yard line.

— The Seminoles go deep on the first play but Travis is unable to connect with Johnny Wilson down the sideline.

— Travis play-fakes and hits Johnny Wilson over the middle for 25 yards.

— Treshaun Ward goes up the middle on the next play and cuts to the right side for a gain of 30.

— FSU runs a tight end screen for Markeston Douglas and he barrels over a defender to get the Seminoles into the red zone.

— Travis finds Mycah Pittman over the middle for an 18-yard touchdown. That's Pittman's first score at Florida State.

— The Seminoles lead 7-0 with 12:56 remaining in the opening quarter.

— The kickoff from Ryan Fitzgerald goes for a kick-off.

— Jarrian Jones makes a tackle after a short gain but it goes for a first down.

— Kalen DeLoach breaks up a pass over the middle.

— Sam Hartman tries to hurry up and sneak the ball but he's stopped short to bring up fourth down.

— Wake Forest converts but the Demon Deacons are flagged for holding. They'll have to punt for their own 36.

— The punt falls short and bounces out of bounds at the FSU 27. That's where the Seminoles will take over on offense.

— Ward is hit from behind and he fumbles but Pittman somehow ends up with the ball. It bounced through two defenders hands.

— The pass is deflected on second down which brings up 3rd and 6 for Florida State.

— The Seminoles go three and out and will have to punt.

— The punt is fielded at the 20 and Azareye'h Thomas immediately brings the returner down. 47 yard punt from Alex Mastromanno has Wake Forest back on offense with 9:19 to play in the first quarter.

— Patrick Payton sheds a block and tackles Christian Turner for a two-yard gain.

— Hartman runs the slow-mesh RPO and scrambles to the right side for a first down.

— Akeem Dent breaks up a pass to bring up 2nd and 10.

— DJ Lundy brings down Turner for a loss.

— Hartman throws a dart to A.T. Perry on the outside for a first down.

— Hartman scrambles and Jammie Robinson brings him down short of the goal line. 3rd and goal from the 2.

— The run is short and that brings up fourth and goal. Wake Forest is going for it.

— Florida State calls timeout with only 10 defenders on the field. 4:30 to play in the first quarter.

— Wake Forest scores on a run directly up the middle. The Seminoles and Demon Deacons are tied at 7 with 4:25 remaining in the quarter.

— Benson returns the kick to the Florida State 22.

— Travis throws out short to Johnny Wilson and the big receiver cuts up through multiple broken tackles for 25 yards.

— Pressure forces an off-target throw to a wide-open Mycah Pittman.

— Darius Washington gets beat across his face to bring up 3rd and 9.

— Florida State punts for the second straight drive. Mastromanno's kick travels 41 yards and bounces out of bounds inside the Wake Forest 10.

— Shyheim Brown rushes through the line and makes a tackle for loss to force 3rd and 4.

— Hartman hits Perry for another first down on third down.

— Pass interference on Florida State moves the ball to the Wake Forest 38.

— Florida State and Wake Forest are tied at 7 at the conclusion of the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER:

— Wake Forest faces 3rd and 1 from its own 47 to begin the quarter.

— The Demon Deacons convert for a first down at midfield.

— Hartman goes deep for Perry but the throw is off-target. It would've been a touchdown if the two would've connected.

— Malcolm Ray is down after a 35-yard run by Justice Ellison up the right side. Wake Forest has the ball inside the FSU 10.

— Ray jogs off the field under his own power.

— Tatum Bethune sticks with the tight end and forces Hartman to throw a poor pass.

— FSU brings pressure but no one can get to Hartman. He finds A.T. Perry in the end zone, who lost Omarion Cooper, for a touchdown.

— Wake Forest leads 14-7 with 12:59 to play in the half.

—

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

