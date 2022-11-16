Skip to main content

Michael Desormeaux talks Seminoles, progress under Mike Norvell

The first-year head coach thinks highly of Florida State's coaching staff and defense.

Florida State (7-3) returns to Doak Campbell Stadium for its first home game since Oct. 29.

The Seminoles take on Louisiana (5-5) on Nov. 19 at noon.

Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux is in his first season with the Ragin' Cajuns after former head coach Billy Napier left for Florida. However, Desormeaux has been with Louisiana since 2016 holding several positions, including co-offensive coordinator in 2021.

With Florida State set to host rival Florida on Nov. 25, Desormeaux believes a tight and contested game isn't something the Seminoles expect.

“They don’t want to play in a game that’s going to go four quarters [and] that’s going to be a dogfight,” Desormeaux said. “We got to come out and go play really well.”

Desormeaux emphasized the talent on both sides of the ball for FSU and mentioned the development of the Seminoles under head coach Mike Norvell.

“That staff, they’ve won, they didn’t get there by accident," Desormeaux said. "They’re in year three and they’ve done a great job of consistently building each year as they’ve gone. They kinda got it where they want it right now, they got their kids believing, they’re playing really well and playing hard."

Although Desormeaux expressed the Ragin' Cajuns' excitement for the road atmosphere, he said their preparation hasn't changed.

“It’s another game, is really what it is,” he said. “I don’t think you can make it more than that … yes, it’s exciting and fun and it’s good, your players are excited about playing these games, but the work is still the work during the week.”

Desormeaux praised FSU's defense and specifically credited redshirt junior safeties Akeem Dent and Jammie Robinson.

“I think their team speed is just outstanding, these guys can run,” he said. “Their linebackers fly around … their two safeties, they’re probably two of the best open-field tacklers I’ve maybe ever seen in seven years of being here as a coach. They don’t miss back there.”

For Desormeaux's full press conference, click here.

Michael Desormeaux talks Seminoles, progress under Mike Norvell

