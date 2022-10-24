Mike Norvell, coordinators discuss Fabien Lovett's upcoming return

Florida State has been hit hard by injuries on both sides of the ball throughout the 2022 season. More than ten players in the two-deep have been forced to miss time and that has forced the Seminoles to dive into their depth.

One unit that has been tested heavily is the defensive line. Fabien Lovett, Jared Verse, Jarrett Jackson, Malcolm Ray, Robert Cooper, and Patrick Payton have all either been unable to suit or complete a game at some point this year. In the case of Lovett, the Seminoles have been missing a star in the middle since week 1 when he was injured on the final drive in the win over LSU.

READ MORE: Georgia Tech starting quarterback injured ahead of matchup with Florida State

Florida State is hoping that gap will be filled as soon as this weekend when the team takes on Georgia Tech. On Monday, head coach Mike Norvell stated that the coaching staff is "very hopeful" for what Lovett's continued progress will look like this week.

I think that having those few extra days is going to be able to help. It was good seeing Fabien move around, very hopeful for what that's going to look like this week," Norvell said on Monday. "You'll continue to see with Tre Ward and where that's at as he's progressing throughout this week."

There's no doubt that the Mississippi native is a difference maker, just look at the numbers; in Florida State's first two games, the defense allowed an average of 116 yards per game and one total touchdown on the ground. Most of that was by LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who totaled 114 yards on 16 carries.

In five games without Lovett, the Seminoles have been less effective in stopping the run. They've surrendered an average of 173.4 rushing yards per game and six total touchdowns. There's hope the defense will have a resurgence with Lovett back in the lineup.

"Fabien is one of our best leaders. He's a guy that plays with great passion. He's very talented. He's an All-Conference defensive lineman that can stop the run and also impact in the passing game," Norvell said. "We feel like our depth has been tested, and that's been a position that's really been challenged. You look at guys that have missed time, whether it's missing games or missing periods of games, there on that defensive front, especially in that corps, and I'm excited about the growth that we've seen and young guys stepping up and showing that they are capable."

"But when you have a guy that has Fabien's experience, leadership, size, strength, and speed, and just that overall mentality, it's something that's big for our team. I think he's been -- his involvement, even when not being able to play on game day, has been something that I've appreciated," Norvell continued. "He continues to earn the respect through some of the challenges and adversity that he's had to face. We all know how bad he wants to be out there on the field, and I know he'll make a great impact when he's able to do that."

READ MORE: Florida State quarterback commit takes unofficial visit to Penn State

In his place, Ray started the majority of contests while redshirt freshman defensive tackle Joshua Farmer saw increased playing time. Farmer recorded his first career sack against Wake Forest while Ray has come away with a sack in each of Florida State's last two games.

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller has been pleased with their progress but he'll be happy to welcome Lovett back when he's available. His experience in the system gives the Seminoles an edge.

"He gives you just a really tough matchup inside. It's hard to block him with one guy just because he's so strong. He's strong, but he's been in the system for three years now, so he plays with the technique necessary to be productive," Fuller said on Monday. "He's a team-first player that's unselfish, he battles, he fights, and he uses good technique. And we saw at the beginning of the year that he's a problem in the pass game too just because of his ability to push the pocket. His opportunity when he's been down has helped guys like Josh Farmer, and Malcolm [Ray], and other guys come along. But at one point, when he comes back, it'll be good to have him back."

Lovett has developed into a crucial leader at Florida State since transferring to the program from Mississippi State a few years ago. He stood out over the offseason and preseason, making it clear that a dominant season was in store for him. Unfortunately, he was knocked out early on.

Special teams coordinator John Papuchis noted that Lovett's demeanor never changed. Despite undergoing surgery, he continued to bring the same attitude and mindset to practice and meetings. He's been spotted at practice and on the sideline during games in recent weeks giving advice to his unit and other players.

"I'm sure it was hard for him, because I know how badly he wants to be out there. But his attitude, really from the week he got hurt against LSU and then. His attitude and his energy level that he brought to the team meetings, to the defensive line meetings, never changed. His demeanor never changed. He never made it about him. He never kind of pouted or sulked," Papuchis said on Monday. "Maybe that happened in private, I don't know, but in front of the group, he always showed a strong leadership face to the group and he maintained that leadership all the way throughout.

"There were times he couldn't be out at practice immediately after he had his surgery, but he's always in the meetings, and every time he's been out at practice his presence has been felt," Papuchis continued. "I thought he did a tremendous job, especially for a guy who had a personal disappointment obviously when he was excited about the year and everything it would hold. For him to never change his demeanor, his body language, or his mindset, I think it says a lot about who he is and the type of leadership skills he has."

Whenever Lovett is announced as a starter on the video board in Doak Campbell Stadium once again, there will be a large cheer from the stands. He's a difference maker on the field but just as important to the program and the community off of it. Throughout his rehab from injury, Lovett has continued to attend youth and charity events set up by Rising Spear.

In two starts this season, Lovett has been credited with two tackles. The Seminoles will be looking forward to having him back in the near future and hopefully, this weekend.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook