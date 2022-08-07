Mike Norvell, coordinators discuss Florida State's first preseason scrimmage

Florida State held its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday evening. Following the exhibition, head coach Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and special teams coordinator John Papuchis spoke with the media.

NoleGameday was in attendance for the press conference and we've listed some takeaways below.

- Mike Norvell says that Florida State got a little over 100 plays in during its first preseason scrimmage. That included live special teams work in the return game. It was back and forth but the first team defense shined with the offensive line missing some bodies.

- Scrimmage was moved from Doak Campbell Stadium to the IPF due to lightning in the area. Norvell is hoping to find time to get work inside Doak before the team heads to Jacksonville.

- ACC officials were in attendance for the scrimmage.

- The Seminoles are developing an identity: “It's a daily process. What you see is where you are. I see a team, they are working. I like the mentality, we continue to push the mentality. These guys want to win and they want to win being their best.”

Offense:

- Wide receiver Deuce Spann starred for the offense. Norvell stated, “I thought collectively he probably had his best day, which was good to see.” Spann caught a deep pass from AJ Duffy and had a big return. Mix of size, speed, and athleticism is tough to match.

- Norvell was happy with the running backs: “Each of them had their moments. All had plays where they made people miss, ran for tough yards, continued to churn their legs to create extra yardage. I like that group. I like the toughness and the mentality that they have. All in all, pretty good day for them."

- Mentioned Rodney Hill hitting a few big plays. Trey Benson, Treshaun Ward, and Lawrance Toafili all had their moments. Ja’Khi Douglas got some work in the backfield. CJ Campbell was out.

- Outside of Deuce Spann, Mycah Pittman and Ontaria Wilson showed up in the passing game. Wilson had a few crucial third-down catches to move the sticks.

- Norvell thinks the group has a lot of potential and the competition is evident. However, drops were an issue on Saturday night.

- Atkins on the young guys at OL: “The standard doesn’t change once they’re out there. Today was their measuring stick. We’ll grade it, get it to them, and then I’ll get to watch them improve.”

- Quarterback AJ Duffy threw an early interception.

- Norvell says that redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker continues to get better.

- Jordan Travis made a few “really nice” throws and the offense moved consistently with him at quarterback.

- Mike Norvell on AJ Duffy: "AJ, I'd say the first couple of plays were not the best. Had an early pick, a decision that you'd like him to probably continue on with the progression. What I loved about today is that even though he didn't start well today, he responded. Was able to make a couple good throws, hit the deep ball to Deuce. He couldn't have placed the ball any better. It was good to see."

- Atkins also mentioned Duffy’s throw to Deuce.

- Jordan made some really nice throws. Tate continues to get better.

Defense:

- Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said that he thought the defense played fast. He also stated that the unit missed too many tackles. Something he wants to improve before the second scrimmage.

- Linebacker Tatum Bethune and defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson were two players who stood out on the defensive side of the ball.

- The defensive line was “impactful” throughout Saturday night.

- Defensive end Jared Verse is developing into an important presence for the defense on and off the field according to Norvell: "You see the strength and physicality but I love the effort that he plays with. It's definitely encouraging and as you watch, it inspires others."

- Coach Papuchis felt like the defense line put some pressure on the quarterback off the edge.

- JP mentions that Derrick McClendon, Jared Verse, Patrick Payton, Dennis Briggs, Leonard Warner, and Byron Turner all repped with the first unit.

- JP on Dennis Briggs: “Dennis has that unique skillset of size and speed and athleticism. We feel like he presents a problem for offenses in the run game because he has a defensive tackle body on the edge but he also can get after the passer.”

- Linebacker Amari Gainer, DJ Lundy, Brendan Gant, Stephen Dix Jr, Omar Graham Jr, all had their moments during the spring.

- Norvell says that Gant has put on 10-15 pounds since moving to linebacker. He was flying around on Saturday night.

- Bethune is a special player. Norvell notes that Kalen DeLoach showed what he can do in 2021 and is pushing himself to get to the next level.

- Norvell likes the depth that the Seminoles have built at linebacker.

- The defensive backfield tried a lot of different combinations on Saturday night. Omarion Cooper, Renardo Green, and Jarrian Jones flashed. Coach Fuller says Jones is playing his best football since arriving at Florida State.

- True freshman defensive back Sam McCall had an interception on one of his first plays of the night. Coach Fuller mentioned that McCall executed a perfect tackle on the sideline later in the scrimmage.

- Coach Fuller is pleased with where true freshman defensive back Azareye’h Thomas is in his development.

Special teams:

More live special teams reps: “Where we are as a team, it was a necessary adjustment for us to make to our fall camp schedule. Going into year three, we have a lot more experience, a little bit more of a veteran presence on our special teams units. Coach and I both thought it was the right thing to do.”

- Norvell has not been pleased with the production Florida State has gotten out of its return units over the past two years. It’s an area he wants to improve in 2022.

- JP wants consistency at the returner spot. Really liked what he has seen from Deuce Spann and Mycah Pittman.

- Pittman had two good returns.

- JP on Ryan Fitzgerald: “I think Ryan’s had a very solid camp. He’s hitting the ball fairly well and I’ve been pleased with him.”

- JP on Alex Mastromanno: “With the exception of one day that wasn’t his best, I feel like Alex Mastromanno is having his best camp since he’s been here.” - Mastro

- Really excited about true freshman PWO punter Mac Chiumento. JP: “He’s had some really good days. He absolutely has a high ceiling.”

