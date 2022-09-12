Monday Mailbag: Louisville, Malik Cunningham, and 3-0?

The BYE week is over and Florida State is dealing with a shortened week courtesy of a Friday visit to Louisville where the Seminoles will begin conference play. The time off couldn't have been more well planned. It was a wacky few days around the college football world and the team got some extra time to rest ahead of a tough slate.

The Cardinals got off to a tepid start with a 31-7 loss at Syracuse before responding to take down UCF, 20-14, last Friday. Quarterback Malik Cunningham showed off his legs in the victory, compiling 121 yards on the ground, including a 43-yard touchdown scamper. Florida State's defense will need to be prepared for him after LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels got loose against the unit a couple of times in week 1.

It won't be an easy feat but the Seminoles are on the cusp of advancing to 3-0 for the first time since 2015. If head coach Mike Norvell can pull off a victory over Louisville for the first time in his tenure, Florida State will likely be ranked next week.

Let's check out the mailbag ahead of a crammed week.

Lately, the 'Noles have a tough time coming out strong after a big win. What will be different? - @denti15

Maturity. This team has grown a lot over the last two years and it's a roster that has experience from top to bottom. The Seminoles have a lot of confidence at the moment but they are staying hungry thanks to the leadership of quarterback Jordan Travis, safety Jammie Robinson, and others.

On top of that, the coaching staff is making sure that the players don't overlook an extremely talented Louisville team that has had some struggles early on.

Should we be concerned about Louisville because of Malik Cunningham's legs? - @sage.rubin

Cunningham's performance on the ground will definitely be something to monitor after he crossed the century mark and had a long scoring run in Louisville's win at UCF. The Seminoles are going to need to do a better job of containing him in the pocket than they did with Jayden Daniels.

In the close win over LSU, Daniels had 16 carries for 114 yards and broke away from the linebackers and defensive ends multiple times. Cunningham is a more established threat and Florida State will need to treat him as so.

Does Florida State get back to the run game at Louisville or continue to let Jordan Travis throw it? - @kdock24

I expect the Seminoles to test the ground early against a Cardinals' defense that allowed 208 yards on the ground to UCF and Syracuse. Louisville has struggled to defend the run consistently and that's one of the most lethal parts of Florida State's offense.

Trey Benson, Treshaun Ward, and Lawrance Toafili will all get their opportunities. Once Louisville keys in, Jordan Travis will go to work through the air.

When will Ja'Khi Douglas be back? - @matthew.mason8

Douglas was injured during one of the preseason scrimmages and has been unable to play in the first two games while working his way back. He didn't appear on Monday's depth chart so that's not a positive indicator Douglas will return against Louisville.

Which is more stacked, offense or defense? - @stone_quill

Both sides of the ball are fairly balanced. Obviously, the offense has a solid leader in Travis along with a stable of running backs. The talent and depth have improved at wide receiver and along the offensive line.

With that being said. The interior defensive line has five players who are talented enough to be starters. The defensive ends have a ton of potential following the early impact of Jared Verse and positive signs from Dennis Briggs and Derrick McLendon. The starting five in the defensive backfield are as good as any in the conference, especially the safeties. The improved play of the linebackers has the defense a step ahead.

Florida State should be able to lean on this unit whenever tough times pop up throughout 2022.

If Florida State beats Louisville, do you think they'd be ranked with a 3-0 start? - @jkramer97

Definitely. The Seminoles are already one of the top teams in the receiving votes section. Another win, on the road nonetheless, should push the program into the No. 20-25 range. It would be the first time that Florida State has been ranked since 2018.

What special teams player do you predict will have a big game against Louisville? - @maryheatherwebb

I would have to go with either Wyatt Rector or Brendan Gant after the plays they made against LSU. Rector, a converted quarterback, plays with reckless abandon on kickoff and punt team. He'll find a way to deliver a big hit or force a fumble against Louisville. They both just have a tendency for ending up around the football at the right time.

Score prediction on Friday? - @rcdirtyman

Prior to the beginning of the season, I had this game pegged as a loss on my scoreboard. However, my feelings have changed after watching Florida State and Louisville play their first two games. Despite this contest falling on the road in what could be a somewhat hostile environment, I've got the Seminoles pulling it out, 27-21.

Florida State should be able to have success on the ground. This might be the breakout game for Mycah Pittman with the Seminoles after two exceptional weeks of practice. The key for the defense will be shutting down the run and limiting Cunningham's legs. Make Louisville throw and live with the result.

READ MORE: Former Penn State running back enrolls at Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook