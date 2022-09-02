NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State vs. LSU

Florida State and LSU are just two days away from kicking off in New Orleans. It's a contest that means a ton on both sides despite neither program entering this game ranked. A victory for the Seminoles would give head coach Mike Norvell a signature win while also pushing the team a step towards bowl eligibility for the first time in three years. The Tigers want to open the Brian Kelly era with a win over a national brand.

There's a good chance that this game comes down to the battle at the line of scrimmage. Florida State and LSU both boast two of the top defensive lines in the country. Fabien Lovett, Robert Cooper, and Jared Verse will need to put plenty of pressure on a revamped Tigers offensive line that includes true freshman left tackle Will Campbell. Center Garrett Dellinger is a converted offensive tackle who hasn't snapped in a collegiate game.

On the flip side, the Seminoles are hoping centers Maurice Smith and Darius Washington will be available to go against a talented defensive front. Defensive ends BJ Ojulari and Ali Gay played sizable roles a year ago. Maason Smith, Jacquelin Roy, and Mekhi Wingo will be a tough trio to battle in the middle. Florida State needs another good game out of its offensive line after running all over Duquesne.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for LSU Tigers

Our staff provides their analysis and predictions as the Seminoles take on the Tigers.

Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin)

This is a tough game to predict. On paper, these programs are both evenly matched and it's arguable that Florida State has an edge in experience and continuity.

The battle at the line of scrimmage is paramount but so are the passing attacks. Wide receiver Kayson Boutte gets a lot of the attention for LSU, and for good reason. However, the Tigers are returning five receivers that recorded 350+ yards in 2021. Along with Boutte, Malik Nabers, Jack Bech, Jaray Jenkins, and Brian Thomas can take the top off of a defense. I have some concerns about Florida State's depth at cornerback beyond Omarion Cooper, Kevin Knowles, and Renardo Green. They'll be tested in this one.

Quarterback Jordan Travis will need to play one of the best games of his career. The Seminoles will rely on receivers such as Malik McClain, Johnny Wilson, Mycah Pittman, and Deuce Spann to step up. It would be huge if Ontaria Wilson was available after missing the season-opener. LSU is integrating five defensive back transfers so there might be something to exploit as those new faces get their first game action together.

In the end, I need the Seminoles to prove it to me. I'm going with LSU in a close one but it wouldn't surprise me if Florida State pulls it out.

Season record: 1-0

LSU 31, Florida State 28

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

This one is going to be a fun one. Primetime game for two national brands that are fighting for a big-time win in the Superdome on national television on a Sunday night. If that doesn't give you goosebumps, go watch a different sport.

FSU is going to need its best units to show up on Sunday night. Adam Fuller's defensive line needs to bring pressure on Jayden Daniels, make him have to throw and give him a pop early. Keep an eye on defensive end Jared Verse going against true freshman LSU tackle Will Campbell on Sunday night.

The Seminoles are going to want to take control of this game and do it early on offense. What Mike Norvell showed us in Week 0 will not be the same in Week 1 on offense. The run game will need to be a consistent power but more importantly, quarterback Jordan Travis will need to be sharp. Manage the game, make his reads, and most importantly, when the time is there, take advantage of LSU's new secondary and pull off the explosive plays deep. Florida State has playmakers there in that wide receiver unit, Travis just needs to do what he's been doing all off-season and do it under the lights on the national stage.

Travis says that he's the most confident he's ever been along with feeling the healthiest. If I put all of the advantages in a table chart between the Seminoles and Tigers, I'm giving it to Florida State in the end. My gut feels good about this one and I'm trusting it.

Season record: 1-0

Florida State 31, LSU 24

Austin Veazey (@NolesVikesVeaz)

LSU is talented but they also have a lot of question marks, especially on the back end of the defense, at tight end, and at running back. I think this going to be a tight contest and there are a lot of signs that I think favor Florida State. Everything except me being in attendance, and I’m 0 for my last 9 in FSU Football and Basketball games. Haven’t seen FSU win since against UNC in the 2021 ACC Tournament. At some point, the dam has to break, but at some point, I have to accept it.

Season record: 1-0

LSU 27, Florida State 24

Charleston Bowles (@Cbowles01)

The offensive line has a disappointing performance, but redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis and the stable of running backs make enough explosive plays to keep the offense afloat. The Seminoles' defense allows several big plays throughout the night, especially through the air.

The game is even for most of the night but FSU’s special teams unit makes one crucial play in the fourth quarter to lead the ‘Noles to victory.

Season record: 1-0

Florida State 27, LSU 24

John Jenkins (@_jmj4_)

I expect this game to be similar to ND in 2021. Not only because Brian Kelly will be on the opposing sidelines but because FSU had a tune-up game last week and this will be LSU’s first game of the season. That’s one of the reasons this time around I have the 'Noles pulling it out by three.

Season record: 1-0

Florida State 27, LSU 24

Maddox Nebel (@MaddoxNebel)

It’s going to be an evenly matched contest but I see FSU creating the most opportunities to win the game. With recent suspensions at LSU and a positive beginning to the season for FSU, the 'Noles have enough of an advantage to come out victorious.

Season record: 1-0

Florida State 24, LSU 21

Jon Conahan (@JonConahan)

After an impressive win in their first game of the season, the Seminoles find themselves in a completely different situation. LSU might not be as good as they've been in previous years, but at the end of the day, they're still LSU. That's great and all for the Tigers, but Florida State is going to come away with an impressive win at the Caesars Superdome.



Season record: 1-0

Florida State 27, LSU 24

Jacob Stevens (@Jacob_Stevens26)

Think the 'Noles get off to a bumpy start but have a 2nd half rally to win the game.

Season record: 1-0

Florida State 28, LSU 24

CONSENSUS: Florida State (6-2)

READ MORE: Former Penn State running back enrolls at Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook