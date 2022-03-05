Observations from Florida State's first spring practice

Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles wrapped up their first day of spring practice for the 2022 season on Saturday morning. Tallahassee was all sun and blue skies as the newcomers got their first glimpse of what a practice is like under Norvell and the staff.

Not only that but the first day of spring brought out a bus load of highly touted recruits, commits, and former 'Noles. We saw NFL guys like Asante Samuel Jr., Cam Erving, Gabe Nabers, Christian Jones, P.J. Williams, and Janarius Robinson in attendance heading to the practice fields to watch. Legend Leroy Butler was also in the house to help kickoff the camp.

READ MORE: Florida State lands 2023 defensive tackle commit

Down below we'll give a run down of how the day went throughout the practice.

One of the first players we noticed was transfer running back Trey Benson. His size is impressive and he can move. Freshman quarterback AJ Duffy has put on some serious size. Norvell mentioned in his opening press conference on Friday that he was nearing 230 pounds.

Quarterback Jordan Travis lead the team down the field early on in practice and took them down to the redzone for a field goal attempt making connections with multiple receivers.

After that, the field flipped and we got to see quarterback Tate Rodemaker lead the team down the field and had a gorgeous throw to Kentron Poitier down the sideline for a first down and nice gain.

Rodemaker once again had another solid throw to this time to Keyshawn Helton.

Wide receiver Joshua Burrell had an impressive day making physical catches in one on one battles and looked full speed. Keep an eye on Burrell this spring. His size advantage is a serious weapon.

Spring Story Lines: Can Florida State replace the likes of Keir Thomas and Jermaine Johnson?

Norvell spent some time with the wide receivers and quarterbacks early. Norvell gave some praise to wide receiver Darion Williamson a few times for some solid grabs down the field and digging his feet running routes in the form coach wanted.

True freshmen Azareye'h Thomas and Sam McCall were brought up during Norvell's post-practice interview saying he was impressed with what he saw from the two on Saturday. Thomas snagged two interceptions today which could have easily been easily taken back for six if it were to be in a game.

Defensive ends Derrick McLendon and Jared Verse showed out on the line today showing their ability to get to the quarterback today. Both players have some serious speed and were able to cause a lot of pressure.

Travis Jay recorded an interception Saturday with nice coverage.

Catch of the day: Travis threw a perfect ball to Ontaria Wilson right over his shoulder and Wilson dove at the right time to make a great snag. The entire offensive staff and teammates yelled and went over to celebrate with him.

Stick to NoleGameday.com for more spring coverage over the next month.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!