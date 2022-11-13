RECAP: First-half flurry sends streaking Seminoles past Syracuse

Florida State's (7-3, 5-3 ACC) matchup with Syracuse (6-4 3-3 ACC) on Saturday featured two team's that both had the record. However, it was clear prior to the opening kickoff that each program was trending in a different direction.

The Seminoles put together another dominant first half as the defense prevented its opponent from surpassing 100 total yards in the first two quarters for the third straight week. Quarterback Jordan Travis completed 17 of his first 18 passes (and scored a touchdown in three different ways) while running back Trey Benson crossed the century mark yet again. The flurry on both sides of the ball earned Florida State a 38-3 victory on the road at Syracuse. The win marked the first victory for the program as a ranked team since the Orange Bowl in 2016.

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller has produced something special since Florida State's BYE week in October, particularly in the last two games. The Seminoles have not allowed a touchdown in wins over Miami and the Orange.

Syracuse won the opening toss and elected to receive. Starting quarterback Garrett Shrader trotted out to command the offense over backup Carlos Del Rio-Wilson but it was clear that he wasn't close to 100%. The decision to take the ball to begin the game didn't prove to be very fruitful for the Orange.

Defensive end Jared Verse, a constant face in the opposing backfield throughout the game got an early pressure to force an incompletion. With nowhere to throw on third down, Shrader tucked the ball but was quickly brought down by linebackers, Tatum Bethune and Kalen DeLoach, as the Orange went three-and-out.

FSU took over at its own 28 and once again, the scripted drive had a lot of success. Benson exploded for 26 yards after bouncing to the left on the second play from scrimmage. Mycah Pittman got a handoff on a jet sweep to the right, breaking away from a Syracuse defender while spurting forward for a first down. Travis connected with tight end Cam McDonald on a screen to push the offense into the red zone before taking it himself into the end zone for a touchdown.

A variety of wide receiver screens, tight end screens, and misdirection kept the Syracuse defense on its heels. On the other side, the Seminoles' physicality prevented Shrader and the Orange from responding. Verse brought down Sean Tucker with a strong tackle that prevented a big gain up the middle. Tucker bounced back across the field on the next play but cornerback Renardo Green was there to bring him down for a loss. Facing third and long, FSU dialed up the pressure and defensive end Patrick Payton flew in unblocked for a sack.

Pittman fielded a short punt on a hop and returned it for eight yards to the Syracuse 47 to put the Seminoles right back in striking position. A holding call set the drive back as Travis worked the offense into a 3rd and 7. Throwing outside to Johnny Wilson, Travis put the ball in a good spot but the receiver slipped at the top of his route and couldn't haul in the pass. Alex Matromanno's punt pinned the Orange inside their own 10.

Two runs from Tucker quickly brought up a 3rd and 5. Green broke up a back shoulder throw intended for Oronde Gadsden to force Florida State's third consecutive three-and-out to begin the game. Pittman got another opportunity at a return and broke out of a tackle to get into Syracuse territory.

Travis connected with Pittman over the middle for a first down before rolling out to his right to hit Ja'Khi Douglas for 16 yards to secure another red zone trip. FSU attacked a mismatch as Travis threw out short to Malik McClain, who was in single coverage. McClain stiffed-arm true freshman Jeremiah Wilson and cut up for an 11-yard touchdown.

Syracuse finally got something going on its fourth drive as Tucker broke out for 16 yards on the first play. Verse and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett combined for a tackle for loss to bring up third and long. However, defensive lineman Dennis Briggs grabbed Shrader by the facemask on the ensuing play and he connected with Gadsden for a large gain. The penalty yardage pushed the Orange to the FSU 15. The defense held SU to a field goal.

The Seminoles' defense was tested after a sudden change of position. Travis held the ball for a second too long and was strip-sacked by Derek McDonald. Syracuse recovered on the cusp of the red zone at the FSU 23. The 'Noles put together an impressive stand as defensive tackle Joshua Farmer went right through the line for a five-yard tackle for loss on Tucker. Pressure got to Shrader on 3rd and 16 as Verse brought him down. Pushed back to the FSU 35, the Orange attempted and missed a 53-yard field goal.

Benson earned a first down after back-to-back runs but two failed screens made FSU punt for the second time in three possessions. The 45-yard boot was downed at the Syracuse 5.

Holding set the Orange back even further to begin the drive. A blitz forced Shrader to get rid of the ball before being sacked for a safety. He completed a pass over the middle on third down but safety Akeem Dent was there to stop the receiver short of the line to gain.

Expecting to get into good field position again, Florida State advanced even further than it might've thought. Pittman fielded the punt on the Seminoles' side of the ball and returned it for 14 yards. A facemask penalty advanced the ball to the Syracuse 24.

On the first offensive snap, Travis threw outside to Johnny Wilson, who broke a tackle and sprinted for 24 yards and a touchdown. It was a similar concept to the touchdown to McClain earlier in the half. The Seminoles had built a 21-3 with 5:47 remaining in the half.

Once again, penalties killed the Orange. A holding call took a 20-yard run from Tucker off the board, leading to another punt. Florida State took over at its own 18 with a chance for one more possession before the break. Travis scrambled out for 21 yards and McClain caught a pass to get near midfield. Running back Treshaun Ward fumbled but Travis was right there to secure it. The Seminoles got into the red zone but were forced to attempt a field goal.

Originally from 30 yards out, the kick was pushed to 40 yards after back-to-back false starts by offensive lineman Zane Herring. Regardless, Ryan Fitzgerald's kick was pure and the Seminoles took a 24-3 advantage into the half.

Florida State held a 236-61 edge in total yards of offense as Syracuse was just 1/8 on third downs and averaged 2.3 yards per play. Defensively, the half meant the Seminoles hadn't surrendered a touchdown in 18 straight drives. The unit only allowed two field goals in that span compared to forcing NINE three-and-outs and four turnovers.

Travis was putting together an impressive game of his own with three total touchdowns at the break. He was 17/18 for 127 passing yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in the first half. Travis completed his last 13 passes in the opening half dating back to the second offensive drive.

Syracuse tried to get tricky to open the third quarter as they went with an onside kick. The Seminoles had their ears pinned back and true freshman Azareye'h Thomas pounced for the recovery.

Benson hit the left side once again for 24 yards as Florida State picked up right where it left off. A few plays later, Travis hit wide receiver Kentron Poitier over the middle for an easy touchdown.

The Orange quickly went three-and-out as the Seminoles stepped onto the field looking to ice the game. Travis found Douglas for 17 yards before a 30-yard scamper up the middle by Benson. It appeared that the redshirt sophomore scored on a short attempt from the goal line but the play was overturned.

Florida State elected to go for it on fourth and goal. Norvell called his own version of the 'Philly Special' (the Seminole Special) as Travis flipped the ball to Pittman, who tossed backward to Wyatt Rector (a former college quarterback), who threw back to Travis for a touchdown. The score made it 38-7 with time to play in the third quarter.

With the game clearly out of reach, the Seminoles began to get some backups and younger players into the contest. Backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker replaced Travis on the next offensive drive. He found Douglas over the middle for a first down but a sack later in the possession put FSU in no-mans-land. Norvell decided to kick the field goal but Fitzgerald's 51-yard attempt came up short.

It didn't matter much as cornerback Greedy Vance intercepted Shrader on the sideline to continue the defense's strong effort. The teams traded punts as the clock went inside 8:00 to play in the game.

Walk-on running back CJ Campbell went up the middle twice for a first down. Rodemaker throws to the outside and Poitier makes a tremendous catch on the sideline for 24 yards. The offense took another shot on fourth down but the pass fell incomplete as Syracuse took back over.

Del Rio-Wilson entered the game for Shrader. A facemask penalty on Amari Gainer advanced the Orange into Florida State territory.

In total, the offense finished with 420 yards, including 190 yards through the air and 230 yards on the ground. Travis completed 21/23 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns. Benson rushed 18 times for 163 yards and a touchdown. Ja'Khi Douglas led the receivers with three catches for 43 yards.

The defense allowed 160 total yards, including 65 passing yards and 95 rushing yards. Three players tied for the team-lead with four tackles, including Jared Verse and Amari Gainer, who each recorded a sack. Nine players were credited with 0.5 tackles for loss or more.

Florida State returns to action next Saturday at noon for a non-conference game against Lousiana-Lafayette.

