Recruits react to Florida State's run-away rivalry win over Miami

The Florida State Seminoles delivered one of their biggest wins of the year by running all over Miami from beginning to end en route to a 45-3 victory. The 42-point margin of victory was the second-largest win for the Seminoles ever in the history of the closely-contested rivalry. It was a statement from head coach Mike Norvell and his team that they don't plan to relent any ground in the state to Mario Cristobal.

A number of recruits were in attendance for the game, including defensive end commitment Lamont Green Jr. and wide receiver target Jalen Brown. Others were able to watch the game from home.

NoleGameday reached out to commits and targets to get their thoughts on the impressive performance. Check out their reactions below.

Quarterback Austin Simmons: "Oh yeah, the Seminoles came down to South Florida to play. They were able to hold Miami’s offense to less than 250 total yards and FSU’s offense did their job. Jordan Travis came into the game ready to play with a TD in the first drive. Great play calling from both sides of the ball. It was another one of those games that was based off who was more mentally and physically prepared and clearly it was FSU that showed their readiness for this game. Congrats to Coach Norvell on the Win. Can’t wait to get back up there to Tally!"

Four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons (FSU commit): "Just like you said, I think they dominated in every aspect of the game! It was great to watch!"

Four-star wide receiver Tawaski Abrams: "It was great. As an FSU fan, I love when we beat Miami."

Three-star wide receiver Camdon Frier (FSU commit): "You know we hate Miami in this house. The Frier's are having a good weekend. Watching FSU kill Miami at the hunting camp is a good Saturday night."

Wide receiver DL Hardison (FSU commit): "They played very good team ball!!"

Four-star defensive end Rueben Bain Jr: "Great, defense did they thing from start to end."

Defensive end Chamberlain Campbell: "Truly enjoyable watching this in-state rivalry."

Four-star defensive tackle KJ Sampson (FSU commit): "The boys did exactly what I expected them to do which was DOMINATE. NEXT!!!

Three-star defensive tackle Keishawn Mashburn (FSU commit): "As a team, they played amazing. The defense had a light-outs performance, the offense played amazing turning Miami mistakes into points. Good way to keep their composure!! Great game to watch as a 'Nole. GO NOLES!



Three-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson (FSU commit): "Kind of feel bad for Miami cause it's still going but FSU killed again this week."

Four-star defensive back CJ Heard (FSU commit): "Good teams beat the s--t out of bad teams. That's what happened tonight."

Three-star defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (FSU commit): "I loved it a lot! I felt like we played really good and came to play. Trey Benson had a great game also, he stood out a lot and a couple others did also."

