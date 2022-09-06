Recruits react to Florida State's thrilling victory over LSU

The Florida State Seminoles held on in the fourth quarter to defeat the LSU Tigers, 24-23, on Sunday night. The victory pushed the Seminoles to 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and put another signature win on head coach Mike Norvell's resume. This was a game that the program needed to get the momentum back buzzing on the recruiting trail.

With Florida State and LSU as the lone game on national televison on Sunday night, recruits in the stands in the Caesars Superdome and around the country had their eyes on the Seminoles. NoleGameday reached out to commits and targets to get their thoughts on the performance.

A ton of talent was in Tallahassee this weekend to witness Florida State's massive win. NoleGameday reached out to commits and targets to get their thoughts on the performance.

Check out their reactions below.

2023

Offensive lineman Lucas Simmons (FSU commit): "Insane!"

Offensive lineman DJ Chester: "That's a great win for them and great way to finish."

Defensive end Lamont Green Jr. (FSU commit): "Absolutely amazing. Defense played great, Verse was amazing. Travis looked like a way better quarterback than last year, offensive line was solid. My heart kinda dropped towards the end. Overall, great game for us 'Noles!"

Defensive end Keldric Faulk (FSU commit): "The win was huge. I'm proud of them for pulling it off. It got a little rough during the game but they fought through and came out with the W. That's what I like to see!"

JUCO defensive end Jaden Jones: "Great win. I screamed through every hallway in my dorm and wore my FSU shirt all day."

Defensive tackle KJ Sampson (FSU commit): "I like how we fought until the last snap."

Defensive tackle Tavion Gadson (FSU commit): "Just happy they came out with the win. I was on my toes."

Linebacker DeMarco Ward (FSU commit): "GREAT WIN! Excellent way to fight all the way to the end."

Defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (FSU commit): "It was a great game and I loved the atmosphere there! I loved how we finished off the game! Also, I was imagining myself being out there and I really can't wait until I'm out there next year!"

2024

Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek (FSU commit): "Awesome!!! Starting the season off right, I thought the offense looked great. I'm pumped, it's gonna be a great year!"

Running back Kam Davis (FSU commit): "That was a very great game. I'm very excited about this season. The team played through some adversity with a lot of the calls made and competed at a high level."

Wide receiver Camdon Frier (FSU commit): "Man, I love it. It was an awesome game. The guys fought till the end. So impressed with Florida State right now."

Defensive lineman Keishawn Mashburn (FSU commit): "It was a great team win. I love that they didn't give it up on the field goal. Special teams are important!! The D-Line was amazing!!"

Defensive back CJ Heard (FSU commit): "Good win! Just the start. I like the direction we're headed in."

Defensive back Ashton Hampton: "It felt amazing seeing them win and start the season off in a great way."

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

