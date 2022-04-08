Renardo Green's impressive journey through spring practice

The veteran Seminole looks to be a vocal and physical leader on the defense.

Redshirt junior defensive back Renardo Green has gone through an impressive spring season as he has shown major improvement during Florida State's practices.

READ MORE: Seminoles Welcome Back Boulware, Kanell, Manuel and McFadden As Guest Coaches

Heading into spring ball, questions were surrounding Green's future with the Seminoles. Green has seen playing time throughout his three years but seemed to have something missing as he only started two games in 2021. Curious about how Green's response to a disappointing third season, the media and fans have been keeping a close eye on him since the arrival of spring.

Green started fairly slow at the beginning of spring practice. Given he was not in full pads a full evaluation that quick would be unfair as Green still needed to show his full abilities. To put it in perspective, Green had a few flashes to go along with a couple of mistakes but still showed improvement, just not the expected level of improvement to gain a starting defensive back position. Needing a positive response from the beginning practices, Green did exactly that.

With a few sessions under Green's belt, it was time for full pads and that's where he began to shine. It was obvious he was taking a big step forward as he was always around the ball and impressed the coaching staff. He has only continued to become more confident throughout the spring and that has led to some lockdown performances.

READ MORE: Ten recruits that Florida State's coaches must impress this weekend

As the improvements became clearer, the news of defensive back Jarvis Brownlee Jr. entering the transfer portal continued to help pave the way for Green to regain his starting position. Brownlee was competing closely with Green heading into spring alongside others and his departure creates a special opportunity for players like Green.

Highlighted by defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, the intriguing defensive back has created some key turnovers to help showcase his abilities to the coaching staff. Players at Florida State have taken a liking to the Mission Takeaway posts and it definitely gives an extra boost of motivation for Seminole defenders to create turnovers.

As spring practice comes to a conclusion, Green will have another opportunity at the Garnet and Gold game on Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

Stick with NoleGameday for full coverage of Florida State's spring game on Saturday.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook