Report: Florida State's Alex Atkins Candidate for Charlotte Head Coaching Vacancy

Charlotte announced their firing of Head Coach Will Healy last Sunday afternoon following a 34-15 loss to FIU on Saturday. Healy was responsible for leading the 49ers to their first winning season and a bowl appearance in 2019, but he struggled to find success in the years that followed winning eight games over a span of three years. The 1-7 (0-4 in CUSA) start by the 49ers in 2022 ensured a third straight losing season for Charlotte’s football program and evoked the end of Healy’s tenure. Healy finished his career at Charlotte with a 15-24 overall record and a 10-14 record in Conference USA.

Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill provided the following statement: “We are grateful to Will Healy for the incredible energy and enthusiasm he brought to our program…Sadly, however, our on-field results have not met expectations.”

Following Healy’s departure, speculation surrounding Charlotte’s next head coach has ramped up with many compiling shortlists of potential replacements. Bruce Feldman, a reporter for FOX Sports and writer for The Athletic, published the following in response to the opening of what he calls “one of the more attractive G5 jobs:"

“Among the coordinators we expect to get a long look: Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins; NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson; South Carolina DC Clayton White, Louisville OC Lance Taylor, Miami OC Josh Gattis and both coordinators at North Carolina, Phil Longo and Gene Chizik. Three other guys with head coaching experience who could get consideration are Tennessee RB coach Jerry Mack, South Carolina special teams coordinator/associate head coach Pete Lembo and former East Carolina head coach Skip Holtz who is now a head coach in the USFL.”

Of course, Florida State fans will notice one of the names on the list: OC Alex Atkins.

Atkins served as the offensive line coach/offensive coordinator for the 49ers during their historical run in 2019. Since, Atkins has spent the past few seasons as an offensive line coach and, more recently, offensive coordinator at Florida State. Under Mike Norvell, he has been an essential piece in rebuilding the offensive line for the Seminoles both through the portal and on the recruiting trail. However, his previous ties to the program, the elevated level of respect he receives in the industry, and his fast pace rise through the coaching ranks have all led many to believe that he is the odds-on favorite to fill the vacancy at Charlotte.

On Tuesday, Atkins was asked about the rumors surrounding his connection to the Charlotte coaching search, to which he responded: “It is flattering. It's a token to (Norvell). ... But it is social media. So it's not realistic or real. It's just noise, to be honest.”

Time will tell if Atkins emerges as a lead candidate for the 49ers. Until then, the Florida State offensive coordinator is tasked with preparing the Seminoles for their upcoming contest against the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



