Report: Jimbo Fisher's son returns to Tallahassee to play college football

Trey Fisher is back in town to continue his college career after entering the transfer portal earlier this offseason.

The last name Fisher is synonymous with Florida State football after former head coach Jimbo Fisher won a national championship, three conference championships, and had four top-10 finishes prior to departing for Texas A&M in 2017.

Years later, a member of the family has returned to town to play college football. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, quarterback Trey Fisher recently transferred to Florida A&M. As of Wednesday afternoon, Fisher is listed on FAMU's online roster as a true junior who will be donning No. 12.

Head coach Willie Simmons is excited to add the former local prep star to a quarterback room that includes five other players.

"Trey is a welcome addition to an already talented quarterback room," Simmons said according to the Tallahassee Democrat. "Being the son of a championship head coach, he brings a wealth of knowledge to the room. We're also very excited to add another player from the capital city of Tallahassee to the team."

Despite his father leaving town for Texas A&M, Fisher remained in Tallahassee until 2020 when he graduated from Godby High School. He previously played for North Florida Christian School before his time with the Cougars.

During his prep career, Fisher completed 54% of his passes for 6,387 yards with 64 touchdowns to 29 interceptions. The bulk of his production came at Godby where he completed 312 of 550 passes (56.7%) for 4,626 yards with 49 touchdowns to 19 interceptions. In 2018, Fisher led the Cougars to an 11-0 start before a loss to Bolles High School in the second round of the playoffs.

Following his prep career, Fisher signed with FCS UT-Martin in 2020. He appeared in one game for the Skyhawks in two years, completing 2/2 passes for three years against Tennessee Tech during the 2021 spring season after COVID-19 forced the program to postpone play in the fall. Fisher did not record a statistic for UT-Martin this past year as the team finished 10-3.

Fisher joins a quarterback room at FAMU that returns starting signal-caller Rasean McKay, who played at Godby as well. Junior Muratovich and Cameron Sapp also earned playing time last year.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound junior will have to prove himself early in fall camp to have a chance to break into the Rattlers' rotation. Fisher will have two years of eligibility remaining as he gets reacquainted with familiar territory.

