Report: Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee taking new job

The dysfunction in two of the state's "big 3" programs continued to grow on Friday afternoon. According to a report from 247Sports, SMU is expected to hire Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee as its next head coach. Lashlee has been the Hurricanes OC for the past two years and this will be his first opportunity to lead a program.

The former SMU offensive coordinator in 2018-19 helped guide Miami to back-to-back top-40 offenses under two different quarterbacks. Grad-transfer D'Eriq King started in 2020 and the first three games this year before a season-ending injury. Redshirt freshman Tyler Van Dyke has taken over in King's place and had success. He's completed 61.1% of his passes for 2550 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. Two of those picks came in the loss to Florida State earlier this month.

Miami will be looking to replace its offensive play-caller with a lot of question marks surrounding head coach Manny Diaz's status. That said, the Hurricanes have won four of their past five games, with the only loss in that stretch being to the Seminoles in Tallahassee. Diaz might have done enough to stick in Coral Gables for at least one more year, to the ire of the fanbase.

Regardless, it might be hard to attract a top candidate with the current level of instability. It also remains to be seen how this will impact Miami's recruiting efforts. Lashlee was quarterback commitment Jacurri Brown's primary recruiter. The Hurricanes only have four players committed on offense in their 2022 class with the Early Signing Period com

Florida State will continue to look to take advantage of the ongoing changes at Florida and Miami. The Gators fired head coach Dan Mullen last weekend and will match up with the Seminoles on Saturday afternoon. The winner heads to the postseason.

