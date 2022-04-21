Seminoles lose sophomore linebacker to Transfer Portal

The former four-star recruit will be looking for a new home in the portal.

Florida State sophomore linebacker Jadarius Green-McKnight has announced he is entering the Transfer Portal. Green-McKnight is yet another Seminole to announce their decision to enter the portal.

Green-McKnight played at Dunbar Highschool in Fort Myers, Florida, and was ranked a four-star and the 219th overall player in the country per 247 composite rankings. Green-McKnight received 12 offers from schools including Florida, Auburn, Arkansas, Miami, and Notre Dame. The former four-star committed and enrolled at FSU as part of the 2020 recruiting class.

In Green-McKnight's freshman season he saw action in each of the final five games of the season. Following a typical freshman year, Green-McKnight only played in the final two games of the 2021 season and recorded one tackle against Boston College. After two disappointing seasons, McKnight found himself far down on the depth chart and decided to make a decision to transfer in the hope to showcase his talents elsewhere and find a better opportunity for himself.

