Spring Storylines: Florida State's Wide Receiver Overhaul

The 2021 season was a down year for Florida State receivers. It was bad. Like really bad. In fact, Florida State did not have a single receiver eclipse 400 yards or 30 receptions in 2021. Now, I understand stats don’t always tell the whole story; but just to put this in perspective, in last season’s Rose bowl game alone, Ohio State receiver, Jaxson Smith-Njigba caught 15 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns. That game alone would have made him Florida State’s second-leading receiver in 2021. Right behind Ontaria Wilson who finished the year with 382 yards and five touchdowns on 23 catches.

In terms of production, 2021 was an awful year for the receiving core.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Steelers targeting former Florida State quarterback

However, thanks to a concerted effort from Coach Norvell and staff, they were able to infuse the receiving group with new talent by way of the transfer portal. The transfer market netted them the likes of Johnny Wilson (Arizona State), Micah Pittman (Oregon), Winston Wright (West Virginia), and Deuce Spann (Illinois). With a mix of new faces and what is currently on the roster, the thought this spring is simple: raise the competition level and provide better targets for Jordan Travis to throw to.

Veteran guys like Ontaria “Pokey” Wilson and Keyshawn Helton have each had memorable moments in their careers, but whether it be injuries or lack of consistency, neither player has become the go-to guy, at any point in their career(s). Then of course you have young Malik McClain who flashed at points last season. He was asked to do a lot as true freshman and will undoubtedly be asked to do more in 2022. His development will be critical because, after his last season, it was crickets. Kentron Portier, Darion Williamson, Jordan Young, and others failed to make any sort of difference in the passing game in 2021.

Clearly, there are reps and catches to be had at receiver. In fact, I would go as far as to say that every receiver spot is up for grabs this spring.

Spring Story Lines: Can Florida State replace the likes of Keir Thomas and Jermaine Johnson?

Insert the transfers.

Knowing the position needed to be addressed, Coach Norvell did just that this past recruiting cycle and brought in some big-time transfer players at receiver. A few guys I expect to challenge for time early.

To me, Winston Wright Jr. seems like the type of player who can make an impact right away. Easily the most proven of ANY receiver on the current roster, Wright Jr. can be lined up in the slot or out wide; but is a true menace in the slot. Surehanded, insanely quick, and the speed to go the distance, Wright Jr. is the total package. In three seasons at West Virginia, he hauled in almost 130 passes as well as 1,338 career yards and seven touchdowns.

The thing Seminole fans will be excited about, however, is his ability to return kicks and punts. He averaged almost 27 yards per kick return in 2021 and has over 1,200 career return yards and two scores. I am not going to rehash Florida State’s punt catching ability (or lack thereof) but like the receiving group last year, it was bad. Like really bad.

Mycah Pittman is the other transfer I expect to make noise early. He has a ton of similarities to Wright, mainly size and skill set. However, Pittman is a receiver that can be moved around a bit more due to a stouter frame. Pittman also is a proven punt returner, which again, is something that is desperately needed.

The transfer I am most excited about is Johnny Wilson from Arizona State. Wilson is definitely not the most proven guy within this position group, but I believe Wilson could play the biggest role in the overall success of the receiving group.

For starters, the Seminoles simply don’t have any other receivers that look like Wilson. And by that, I mean the 6’7, 225-pound sophomore provides a body type that the Seminoles have been lacking. If he can pick up the scheme and the plays this spring, he should provide Jordan Travis a huge target to throw to. He must clean up his route running to become the complete package, but just his presence out wide will draw the attention of defensive coordinators everywhere. The thought of him and (a more developed) Malik McClain flanking either side of the line is a tantalizing one. Can you imagine what that would do to free up the slot receivers?

Not only will his presence out wide provide favorable matchups for guys in the slot, but his prowess and pride as a blocker should prove invaluable for the screen game that Coach Norvell loves to establish.

There are a ton of question marks surrounding this team as we head into spring practice, the wide receiver position notwithstanding. With such an influx of talent, there is cause for optimism. It should be fun to monitor who emerges.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!