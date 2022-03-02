Report: Pittsburgh Steelers targeting former Florida State quarterback

There have been a couple of links this offseason between the Pittsburgh Steelers and free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston. A league source informed NoleGameday in February that Winston's current team, the New Orleans Saints, and the Steelers would be heavily involved with him in free agency.

Pittsburgh was interested in Winston two years ago when he left Tampa Bay before he ultimately decided to sign with New Orleans. One of the main reasons he joined the Saints was to work with former head coach Sean Payton, who has since retired. That means it's very possible that Winston's tenure with the franchise is over.

Coincidentally, the Steelers are in the market for a new starting quarterback to replace retired franchise legend Ben Roethlisberger. According to Tony Pauline of profootballnetwork.com, Pittsburgh is targeting multiple signal-callers and Winston is among them. Draft prospect Malik Willis and free agents Mitch Trubisky and Teddy Bridgewater are also mentioned in te report.

"As far as free agents," Pauline writes. "I am told they are targeting three signal-callers: Mitch Trubisky, Teddy Bridgewater, and Jameis Winston."

Winston is expected to be the top free agent quarterback on the open market after his development in New Orleans. Though he tore his ACL in October, Winston has made remarkable strides in his rehab as of late. He was cleared to move laterally over a month ago and recently ran for the first time since his injury. Winston was on the field throwing deep balls earlier this week.

The former Florida State star, national champion, and Heisman winner completed 59% of his passes for 1170 yards with 14 touchdowns to three interceptions in seven games in 2021. The Saints went 5-2 with Winston under center and 4-6 without him.

