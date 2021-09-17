Three bold predictions for FSU at Wake Forest

Can Florida State get in the win column for the first time this season?

Florida State enters week three 0-2 fresh off of a loss against Jacksonville State. A sentence that I never thought I would write. Having this result so early in the year can be detrimental to the rest of the schedule, so where do the 'Noles go from here? Well, the only way is up.

This is how the climb starts.

1. The defense forces two or more turnovers

One thing I think we can successfully say about this early, porous season is that the defensive line is a weapon. After a few seasons of being a weakness, Seminole legend Odell Haggins has the front four dominating in the trenches.

It seems like a guarantee that the Noles create some pressure on Saturday. And forcing an average quarterback, I expect us to see Florida State’s defensive backs to finally catch the ball and make some plays.

2. Jashaun Corbin rushes for 100+ yards and a touchdown

Florida State has had some real struggles offensively this year. We’ve seen the inconsistencies and poor play calling shine through the first two weeks. One thing that hasn’t been inconsistent is the rushing attack, in particular Jashaun Corbin. Corbin has rushed for 253 yards throughout the first two matchups, and he’s done it on just 30 carries.

Head coach and play-caller Mike Norvell has to get the ball to Corbin more. With the offense relying on the running game, it will open everything else up. And the offense will finally get on track.

3. Florida State wins by double digits

I know what you’re thinking, how can I project a double-digit win after the showing we saw last week? Contrary to what other fans are saying, I see Florida State playing well against Wake Forest on Saturday. But to do that, they need to be much more focused.

Mike Norvell has shown us that his team is bought in. We saw that in Week One and we’re still hearing it from the players after the worst start imaginable. Let’s see the ‘Noles back up their words and get back on the right track this week.