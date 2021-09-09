Three bold predictions for the 'Noles versus No. 9 Notre Dame

Finally, just two days away from Florida State's highly anticipated home opener versus Notre Dame. Mike Norvell and Co. will be looking to start off the 2021 season with a big upset. With odds stacked against the 'Noles, how will the home-dogs be able to pull this one out?

This is how they can do it with a bang.

1. Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton both show up... and our QB1 controversy continues

How bittersweet would this be? All offseason we have been waiting and waiting to get a solid answer on the QB1 situation. But I wouldn't expect this game to be the decider after we've had an entire offseason of back and forths.

Notre Dame lost five starters from last season's highly ranked defense and with that comes a lot of new faces for the 'Noles to try and take advantage of. The lost starters include both edge rushers, two defensive backs, and their defensive motor, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. With so many first-year starters on the field, and possibly time to throw in the pocket, Florida State's quarterbacks will have to play soundly to lead them to an upset. And they will.

I expect Florida State to throw for over 300 yards as a team and both quarterbacks will have a 60% or better completion percentage. The two signal-callers have had their moments in camp and seem to turn it up a notch on gameday. The value of both will shine through with Jordan Travis' playmaking ability and McKenzie Milton's impressive precision. Florida State's quarterback room has real talent, and that will be shown on Sunday.

2. The defense records two or more turnovers

Notre Dame lost four of its five starters on the offensive line, and Florida State's front-four should be able to capitalize on that. With Jack Coan making his first start at Notre Dame, making him feel uncomfortable in the pocket could lead to many, many mistakes that the 'Noles can capitalize on.

We know Notre Dame will try to play to its strengths and run the ball into the ground, but I expect defensive coordinator Adam Fuller to have a game plan for that. Once the Irish start going to the air, Florida State has the guys in the secondary to make plays happen. CBs Travis Jay and Jarvis Brownlee will each have an interception of their own, giving life to the team and the stadium.

3. Florida State leads the entire game

One thing we know as recent Florida State fans, no lead is safe. The 'Noles know it isn't about how you start, it's about how you finish. We've seen that with such a young team, keeping focus isn't a given. However, Mike Norvell has been adamant to the players about how important your focus is. I expect them to be well prepared for whatever is thrown their way.

Florida State has had some hot starts against many teams in the past few years but has struggled to keep its foot on the gas. I expect them to go full throttle for 60 minutes. With a packed Doak and adrenaline pumping, the 'Noles will walk away from Doak without trailing for a minute.