Three key matchups to watch for FSU vs ND

There are a couple of matchups that the 'Noles could take advantage of on Sunday.

Florida State will kick off the 2021 season against the No. 9 team in the country, Notre Dame. Head Coach Mike Norvell begins his second stint with a tough opponent, but what better way to start righting the ship than with a top 10-win to begin the season.

Notre Dame vs Florida State will kick off from Tallahassee this Sunday at 7:30 pm ET.

Here are three key matchups to watch out for on Sunday evening.

ND rushing attack vs FSU run defense

The battle of the trenches will once again be pivotal in determining the outcome of this game. Last season, the Fighting Irish gained 353 yards on the ground behind multiple big plays. The two-headed monster of Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree both reached the century mark last season vs the Noles.

The Irish offensive line lost some key pieces during the off-season and will be starting a true freshman, Blake Fisher, at left tackle. With that being said, they are still expected to be a solid group. FSU’s defensive line should be improved with transfers Jermaine Johnson (Georgia) and Keir Thomas (South Carolina) joining the fold.

The linebackers are looked at as the weakest unit on the defense. It would be huge if they can step up and have a solid showing. This is the perfect moment for Amari Gainer to have a big game.

FSU offensive line vs Irish front-7

With all five starters from last season returning for the Noles, we should expect to see an improved and experienced unit on the field. Former Irish transfer Dillan Gibbons is will start for FSU, bringing leadership and hungriness to an inconsistent offensive line.

According to Notre Dame 247, junior linebacker Marist Liufau, who endured a lower-body injury during practice last Wednesday, will miss the season. The Irish will be replacing a few starters from the defensive line, and have some depth concerns with a unit that is usually a strength for most Notre Dame football teams.

If the offense expects to find success, the line must set the tone early and often. Pre-play penalties have to stay low and that will allow the offense to be in a good rhythm to keep things manageable throughout the contest. This will be a good test for the 'Noles offensive line as they start the season vs an Irish team who also have question marks on their front seven.

Turnover battle

FSU must win the turnover battle this weekend. Notre Dame grad transfer quarterback, Jack Coan, is known as a game manager. This will be his first game with the Fighting Irish and you can expect the Seminoles to bring pressure at the quarterback in a variety of ways. If you can make him uncomfortable and limit the potent rushing attack that the Irish have; there is potential for plays to be made in the secondary.

Florida State's offense will also have to protect the football. In every game the Seminoles won last season, they either tied or won the turnover margin. Notre Dame is the more talented team, so gifting them extra possessions would hurt their chances of a potential upset.

Head coach Mike Norvell's team will look to start the 2021-2022 season on a high note. The buzz around Tallahassee with an upset win this weekend will be sky-high and set the tone for the remainder of the year.