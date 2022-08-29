Three players that changed the game in Florida State's 47-7 win against Duquesne

The Florida State Seminoles came away with an impressive 47-7 win and move to 1-0 for the first time since 2016. Regardless of the talent that Florida State has over Duquesne, a 47-7 win to start the season is impressive and has to feel good for the 'Noles.

Plenty of guys stood out for Florida State in the win, including Jordan Travis, Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson, Lawrance Toafili, Kentron Poitier, and most of the defensive and offensive line.

Let's break down the top three players for the Seminoles in their win over the weekend.

1. Offensive Line

Before we can break down any individual players from this weekend, the whole offensive line has to get most of the credit for what the offense was able to do. At the end of the day, an offense is only going to be as strong as your line is and it looks like Florida State has the side of the ball figured out, at least in Week 1.

Again, we have to factor in that this is Duquesne and the defense of ACC opponents and other tough teams FSU will play will be better, but what they did was impressive nonetheless and should continue to find success throughout the year. Having three running backs rush for over 100 yards isn't normal, that's why it's the first time it happened in program history. The RB group did a heck of a job finding holes and being patient, but the O-line should get a lot of the credit for what they were able to do.

2. Trey Benson

I was rather impressed with what Trey Benson was able to do for the Seminoles in this one. If he can continue breaking tackles and picking up first downs, the 'Noles should be a very good team this season. The Oregon transfer was one of the best running backs in the country from the 2020 class, so him playing like this isn't surprising.

The talent is there for me and this was a great first step in him showing 'Noles fans what he's going to be able to do throughout the duration of the season.

The 43-yard touchdown, his first as a Seminole, was personally my favorite play of the day. On top of having 105 yards, he did so in only 11 carries for an average of 9.5 yards per run. He's going to be huge for the 'Noles as they travel to take on LSU this weekend.

Jordan Travis

If you look at the box score, Jordan Travis seemed to just have a normal game. He didn't throw for any touchdowns but we can say with confidence that he was a major part of the success of the offense over the weekend.

He threw for 207 yards in only 15 attempts, completing 11 of them. On top of him throwing for over 200 yards on 15 throws, it was easy to see that the confidence was there, which was something that is always great to see. Travis is going to have a big season this year and is going to help the 'Noles find the success that they're looking for. This was a great start for him.

We will continue to have our MVPs of each game throughout the remainder of the year, so make sure to continue coming back to see who we think played well. Win or loss, we will have three players that stood out for the Seminoles.

