Two current Seminoles switching positions this spring

At least two players will be lining up at new positions during spring practice.

The spring always brings a few changes and that will be no different in 2022. At least two players on Florida State's roster will be acclimating to new positions over the 15 practices this spring.

A Florida State spokesperson has informed NoleGameday that defensive back Brendan Gant will be moving down to linebacker and interior defensive lineman Dennis Briggs is flexing outside to defensive end.

READ MORE: Three former Seminoles selected in inaugural USFL draft

There have been whispers in the past that Gant could eventually get a look at linebacker and that is now officially the case. He made an impact in the defensive backfield during his first two years (67 total tackles) with the Seminoles but Gant's role diminished this past season (13 total tackles). It's possible that he sees a resurgence with the switch to linebacker in a room that still has a ton to prove. He'll likely be battling for a backup role.

With the move, the Seminoles now have eight scholarship linebackers; Gant, Amari Gainer, Kalen DeLoach, DJ Lundy, Stephen Dix Jr, Tatum Bethune, Jadarius Green-McKnight, and Omar Graham Jr. Green-McKnight was also converted from safety to linebacker in 2021.

Briggs will be switching back to the position where he originally began his career with the Seminoles. As a redshirt freshman in 2019, he played the majority of the season at defensive end before being forced to play inside due to numerous injuries on the line. When he returned in 2020 after opting out due to COVID-19, Briggs remained at defensive tackle.

READ MORE: Florida State releases 2022 Spring Practice schedule

The Florida native started two of Florida State's first four games of 2021 before suffering a lower-body injury on an illegal chop block against Louisville. He finished the season with seven tackles, one tackle for loss, and 0.5 sacks. On the bright side, the loss of Briggs gave reserves such as Jarrett Jackson (16 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks) and Malcolm Ray (24 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks) an opportunity to flourish. Their development, along with the return of Robert Cooper and Fabien Lovett, likely led to the decision to move Briggs to the outside, where Florida State has lost a ton of talent.

It also means that the Seminoles will probably start defensive end Dennis Briggs, nose tackle Robert Cooper, and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett on the defensive line with the other defensive end position yet to be decided. Jared Verse, Quashon Fuller, Derrick McLendon, Leonard Warner, and younger players on the roster will all be competing for the spot throughout the spring.

The action gets underway on Saturday, March 5 and the spring game will be held on Saturday, April 9 at 6:00 p.m. EST.

Stay tuned to NoleGameday for full coverage on the Florida State Seminoles this spring.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!



Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook