Florida State releases 2022 spring football practice schedule

The Seminoles will begin spring practice on Saturday, March 5.

Football is almost back, sort of. In less than ten days, the Florida State Seminoles football team will begin its annual slate of spring practices on Saturday, March 5. The first practice is scheduled to be held on the same day that the Seminoles will be hosting a ton of recruits for a junior day.

On Wednesday evening, we got our first look at the full schedule for Florida State this spring. Though it's not listed on the graphic, things will indeed get underway on March 5. The Seminoles will hold three more practices prior to taking an 11-day hiatus from March 11 to March 22 due to the universities spring break schedule.

The team will come back together for nine more practices prior to the 2022 spring football game on Saturday, April 9 at 6:00 p.m. EST.

One interesting note on the schedule is that Florida State will hold its final spring practice AFTER the spring game. That will give the coaching staff a chance to go over the film from the exhibition and apply it on the field.

In total, the Seminoles will hold 15 practices this spring.

No image description

Check out the full schedule below.

