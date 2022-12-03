Two Florida State defensive tackles no longer with program

Mike Norvell and Florida State are heading into their first postseason together with a 9-3 record. The Seminoles are coming off of a thrilling win against the Florida Gators becoming state champions for the first time since 2016.

Even with the much improved season, there are always going to be a few players that move on from the program due to multiple reasons. Most of those reasons are due to playing time and with the help of the transfer portal now in his era of college football, it makes decisions easier to make for some players.

On Friday, two defensive tackles, Jarrett Jackson and Shambre Jackson were no longer seen on the official Florida State roster page. A school spokesperson has confirmed to NoleGameday that the two are no longer on FSU's roster.

READ MORE: Grad-transfer OL and four-star OL schedule official visits to Florida State

Shambre Jackson signed with Odell Haggins and the Seminoles in the 2021 class. Jackson an Orlando native did not see much playing time during his two-year career in Tallahassee and was primarily a scout team player.

On the other hand, Jarrett Jackson transferred from Louisville during the offseason before the 2020 season joining Norvell and Adam Fuller's defense on the interior defensive line. Jackson played a total of 11 games and only started one game. Jackson totaled 16 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks during his career in Tallahassee.

Haggins and Fuller will look ahead to multiple newcomers on the defensive line including Daniel Lyons, Aybobami Tifase, Antavious Woody, and Bishop Thomas from the 2021 class. The emergence and improvement from Joshua Farmer has been a great positive direction for the trenches on the defensive side during the 2022 season.

READ MORE: FSU wide receiver/running back undergoes season-ending surgery

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook