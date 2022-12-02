Grad-transfer OL and four-star OL schedule official visits to Florida State

The next couple of weeks are crucial as Florida State tries to close out its 2023 class. The coaching staff will start things off by hitting the road to check in on commitments and top targets. The Seminoles will also host two massive official visit weekends (Dec. 9-11, Dec. 16-18) leading up to the beginning of the Early Signing Period on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

At this point, the latter weekend is looking larger as Florida State works to secure the final visit for prospects the coaching staff is interested in prior to the Early Signing Period. However, plenty of talent will be in Tallahassee on the former as well with the list expected to grow prior to the weekend.

On Thursday, two priority offensive linemen informed NoleGameday that they plan to take official visits to Florida State on Dec. 9-11 in Florida graduate transfer Joshua Braun and four-star prospect DJ Chester. The Seminoles will host Chester for potentially the final trip of his high school recruitment while Braun will see the program for the second time since entering the transfer portal.

Braun was in Tallahassee last month just days after officially entering the portal for his first unofficial visit. He got an opportunity to view practice and meet with multiple members of the coaching staff and support staff. The experience stood out to him at the time.

"It was great to have that opportunity. I mean, the main difference from being a transfer to a high school recruit is that I have about five weeks to make this decision as opposed to three or four years," Braun said previously. "Developing these relationships quickly and efficiently is very important, just so we can feel comfortable wherever we go. To see how receptive they were to us and us being there, it really meant a lot. I think that first visit really set the foundation for our relationship that we can cultivate and build upon over the next three to four weeks."

The Florida native has reported offers from Oklahoma State, Penn State, UCF, Duke, Texas Tech, UNLV, and Western Michigan. He's not sharing all of his offers publicly out of respect for the players in those respective programs. Clearly, the Seminoles view him as a priority since they are bringing him in for an official visit. He's also seen UCF on an unofficial trip. Braun will likely slot in on the interior for FSU and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Florida State has continued to pursue Chester despite his commitment to LSU on November 3. He's remained one of the top targets for the Seminoles along the offensive line throughout the recruiting cycle. At this point, the program holds one pledge up front - four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons - but there's optimism for a strong finish to the class.

A large reason that Chester has taken four trips to campus since June is due to his relationship with offensive coordinator/offensive line coach, Alex Atkins. They've been communicating since Chester was in eighth grade and barely speak about football.

"Me and coach Atkins have been talking since I was in like eighth grade," Chester said previously. "Nothing has really changed. The stars didn't change him and they didn't change me. He calls me or I call him. We never really talk about football. Football is what just brings us closer."

The Georgia native has already taken official visits to LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn, and Michigan. With that being said, he could visit Auburn again since the program made a head coaching change. If not, Florida State might have the final opportunity to have Chester on campus before he signs a letter of intent.

Outside of Braun and Chester, Florida State is involved with offensive line targets such as four-star JUCO Keyshawn Blackstock, three-star JUCO Elijah Philippe, and three-star Chris Otto. All three players will officially visit the Seminoles on Dec. 16-18.

With only a few weeks remaining in the recruiting cycle, Florida State holds the No. 17 recruiting class in the country with 16 verbal commitments according to 247Sports.

