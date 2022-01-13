Veteran Defensive Lineman announces return to Florida State

The Seminoles interior defensive line will be one of the strengths of the team in 2022.

After weeks of anticipation, veteran defensive tackle Fabien Lovett announced his return to Florida State for the 2022 season. Lovett will be a redshirt next season.

Lovett has aspirations of going to the NFL and showed his potential this past season. He had a nagging shoulder injury late in the year, giving him an opportunity to return and improve his draft stock.

As a recruit coming out of Olive Branch High School in Mississippi, Lovett was listed at 6-3, 285 pounds. Receiving 10 offers as the 436th overall and 18th SDE, Lovett originally enrolled at Mississippi State. He spent 2018-2020 with the Bulldogs deciding to enter the transfer portal on April 3rd, 2020.

Lovett transferred to FSU ten days later with fellow teammate Jarrian Jones. Lovett appeared in six games during the 2020 season, totaling 14 tackles and 1 sack. Performing under expectation his first year, Lovett improved this past season as he appeared in 10 games, recording 28 tackles and 2 sacks while being a crucial part of the Seminoles success on the defensive line.

With the Mississippi native returning to Tallahassee, Florida State will have a capable rotation on the interior defensive line. Lovett, Robert Cooper, Dennis Briggs, Malcolm Ray, and Jarrett Jackson all earned ample playing time in 2021. That group should be one of the strengths of the team this year.