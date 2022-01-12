Skip to main content

Former Florida State guard enters Transfer Portal for second time

The former Seminole is looking for his third different program in less than a year.

The college basketball season is almost at the midway point and teams across the country are battling for position in their respective conferences. After dropping its first contest in ACC play back in December, Florida State has won three of its last four games. That includes two impressive back-to-back wins at home against Louisville and Miami, who were both previously undefeated in the ACC.

Former Florida State guard Sardaar Calhoun entered the Transfer Portal last May after deciding to leave the program in search of a new opportunity. Less than two weeks later, Calhoun found a home with Texas Tech. 

The Virginia native is on the move again after struggling to break into the rotation for the Red Raiders. Calhoun informed the team of his decision to transfer on Tuesday afternoon. He appeared in just eight of Texas Tech's first 15 games and he didn't suit up for either of the team's first two contests in conference play.

This will be the second time that Calhoun has hit the Transfer Portal in roughly seven months, meaning he'll be searching for his third program in less than a year. He began his career at the JUCO level with Missouri State-West Plains before signing with Florida State in November 2019.

Calhoun became an instant presence off of the bench for the Seminoles as he was one of three players to appear in all 25 games for the team in 2020-21. He had four games where he scored in double-figures, including a career-high 16 points (7/9 FG, 2/4 3PT) in a win over Miami. Calhoun knocked in two or more three-pointers five times, highlighted by a 4/5 showing from deep in a victory over a ranked Clemson team.

No image description

It was a little surprising, yet understandable, when Calhoun entered the portal following the season. He never exceeded over 12 minutes in a game during Florida State's journey to the Sweet Sixteen. Calhoun didn't touch the court in the Seminoles' season-ending loss to Michigan. 

Things didn't fare much better during Calhoun's short stint at Texas Tech. He never surpassed eight points in a game and only had double-digit minutes three times in eight appearances. With his inconsistent playing time, Calhoun's shooting numbers dropped to 34.8% from the field and 33.3% from distance.

Due to the COVID-19 year, it's expected that Calhoun will have one season of eligibility remaining. 

