WATCH: Brian Kelly has serious issues

Joke or not, this was not the right time.

Florida State fell in overtime to No. 9 Notre Dame on Sunday night after a game-winning field goal in overtime. After the kick, the Fighting Irish flooded the field inside Doak Campbell Stadium to celebrate the victory.

Instead of joining them, head coach Brian Kelly, who was visibly irked, for whatever reason, had the strangest postgame interview in the young 2021 college football season with an ESPN reporter near midfield. Check this out.

Brian Kelly- stilll in favor of murder pic.twitter.com/b4oNI9Cd3Q — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) September 6, 2021

In case you missed it, here's the transcription.

"I'm in favor of execution. Maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight. We just didn't execute very well. I will say this, Florida State played extremely well..."

What? You're in favor of the execution of your entire team? I just don't even understand what would be going through Kelly's head to say something this outrageous after his team just pulled off an incredible win.

What kind of head coach, let alone human, says something like this after a football game?

Let's take a step back here and realize that we're talking about 18-year-old men that are playing a GAME that the Fighting Irish won. It makes zero sense to act this way regardless of the result and calls into question the character and tact of Brian Kelly.

It is funny that he tried to backpedal his words into his team not executing and Florida State playing well, rather than the baffling comments before that.

I guess Kelly's just an overly angry man. During the fourth quarter, he was incensed after the officials called a penalty for running into the kicker rather than roughing, resulting in a Notre Dame punt. For what felt like the next five minutes, he followed the refs up and down the sideline screaming like a child while the packed crowd rained down boos.

It worked out tonight but this kind of act won't be successful forever. Eventually, recruits, parents, and boosters are going to take notice of it, especially if the winning slows down.

Next time, it'd be wise for Kelly to think before he opens his mouth.