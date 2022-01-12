WATCH: McKenzie Milton shows off custom Hula Bowl Helmet

Former Florida State and UCF Quarterback, McKenzie Milton, will be playing his last collegiate game at the Hula Bowl on January 15. All players in attendance will wear their school's helmet during the event but Milton wanted to include both teams he spent time with over the past five years.

Milton started off his career at the University of Central Florida. Coming from Mililani, Hawaii, he was listed at 5-11, 160 pounds and the 9th best player on the islands. As a freshman in 2016, he started right off the bat, leading the Knights to a 6-7 season. Completing 57.7% of his passes, Milton threw for 1,983 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Entering his sophomore season, Milton had an incredible year as the Knights finished 13-0 and finished 6th in the AP poll. He threw for 4,037 yards and and 37 touchdowns. Milton's exceptional play continued into 2018 as he threw for 2,663 yards and 25 touchdowns. On Nov. 23, 2018. Milton's career and life came to a massive halt on a 3rd down play as he suffered a catastrophic knee injury and was rushed to a hospital.

Milton went on to rehab and persevere for three years, hoping to return to the field. Finding himself football ready in 2021, Milton transferred to Florida State.

Milton appeared in six games as a Seminole this past season, passing for 775 yards and three touchdowns.

The fan favorite's incredible college career concludes with one last game in the stadium where it all started, UCF's Bounce House.

Tune in to CBS on January, 15 at 12:00.