WATCH: Mike Norvell addresses the media to start off Clemson week

Head coach Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and special teams coordinator/defensive ends coach John Papuchis are set to address the media on Monday morning as a part of Florida State's weekly scheduled availability. It'll be a chance for the coaches to give their final comments on the dominant win over UMass and the upcoming road trip to Clemson.

One thing we'll be looking for is to see if Norvell offers any thoughts on Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney. A year ago after this matchup was canceled due to a traveling Clemson player testing positive for COVID-19, Swinney was pretty vocal.

"If the standard of play was zero positive test, then we would have never had a season," Swinney said according to Sports Illustrated. "This game was not canceled because of COVID. COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game. And to be honest with you I don't think it has anything to do with their players. I have no doubt that their players wanted to play, and would have played. And same with the coaches. To me, the Florida State administration forfeited the game."

Watch the presser live below.

