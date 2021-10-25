    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballPro NolesSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Mike Norvell addresses the media to start off Clemson week

    Watch Norvell and other Florida State staff members address the media on Monday morning.
    Author:

    Head coach Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and special teams coordinator/defensive ends coach John Papuchis are set to address the media on Monday morning as a part of Florida State's weekly scheduled availability. It'll be a chance for the coaches to give their final comments on the dominant win over UMass and the upcoming road trip to Clemson.

    One thing we'll be looking for is to see if Norvell offers any thoughts on Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney. A year ago after this matchup was canceled due to a traveling Clemson player testing positive for COVID-19, Swinney was pretty vocal. 

    "If the standard of play was zero positive test, then we would have never had a season," Swinney said according to Sports Illustrated. "This game was not canceled because of COVID. COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game. And to be honest with you I don't think it has anything to do with their players. I have no doubt that their players wanted to play, and would have played. And same with the coaches. To me, the Florida State administration forfeited the game."

    Watch the presser live below.

    No image description

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands and don't miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by signing up for our FREE newsletter that will have breaking news sent straight to your email inbox!

    Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

    Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

    USATSI_13784058
    Football

    WATCH: Mike Norvell addresses the media to start off Clemson week

    59 seconds ago
    USATSI_14024043
    Basketball

    2021-22 ACC conference preview

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17011614
    Football

    ESPN projects Florida State's chances to make a bowl game

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17011622
    Football

    Three thoughts on Florida State's blowout victory over UMass

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_12119848
    Football

    Former FSU assistant coach speaks on return to Tallahassee

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17011653
    Football

    3 UP, 3 DOWN: Massachusetts

    18 hours ago
    906174D9-B8F8-465C-9AD2-8E1E3F3EEAB4
    Football

    Dabo Swinney says Clemson is not confident ahead of Florida State matchup

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17015939
    Football

    Clemson opens as double-digit favorite over Florida State

    21 hours ago