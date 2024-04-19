Former FSU Football Offensive Lineman Back In Transfer Portal For Second Time
A handful of former Seminoles have re-entered the NCAA Transfer Portal since the 15-day spring window opened earlier this week.
That continued on Friday as ex-Florida State offensive lineman Qae'Shon Sapp announced he was transferring from East Carolina after only a couple of months with the program. Sapp originally hit the portal in December following the ACC Championship. He briefly landed at FAMU but chose to explore his options after head coach Willie Simmons accepted a job at Duke.
READ MORE: FSU Football To Be Without Two Scholarship Quarterbacks For Spring Showcase
At the beginning of January, Sapp found a home with East Carolina and went through spring practice with the programs. Days after the Pirates held their annual spring game, the Georgia native decided to move on. One early landing spot to watch may be Florida Atlantic as Sapp has teased a reunion with former teammate Daughtry Richardson in Boca Raton.
Sapp appeared in two games during his two seasons at Florida State. He only saw action during the home opening victory over Southern Miss last year with the majority of his contributions coming to the scout team. Sapp signed with the Seminoles as a four-star prospect in the 2022 class.
FSU added multiple offensive linemen from the high school ranks and transfer portal in the winter. The additions include Florida transfer Richie Leonard IV, Alabama transfer TJ Ferguson, Harvard transfer Jacob Rizy, four-star Manasse Itete, four-star Jon Daniels, three-star Tye Hylton, and three-star Jayden Todd. The Seminoles have 17 scholarship players across the offensive line.
As of now, Florida State has had two players enter the portal this spring; wide receiver Joshua Burrell and cornerback Greedy Vance. The program still has to shed a fair amount of scholarship players to get down to the limit of 85 scholarships.
The Seminoles saw quarterback Tate Rodemaker (Southern Miss), quarterback AJ Duffy (San Diego State), running back Rodney Hill (?), running back CJ Campbell (FAU), wide receiver Goldie Lawrence (?), tight end Markeston Douglas (Arizona State), tight end Preston Daniel (Miami-Ohio), offensive lineman Thomas Shrader (Appalachian State), offensive lineman Bless Harris (TCU), offensive lineman Daughtry Richardson (FAU), offensive lineman Qae'shon Sapp (?), defensive end Gilber Edmond (South Carolina), defensive lineman Dennis Briggs (Illinois), defensive tackle Malcolm Ray (Rutgers), defensive tackle Ayobami Tifase (?), linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner (UTEP), and kicker Tyler Keltner (Oklahoma) enter the portal during the winter transfer portal window that closed on January 4.
READ MORE: Former FSU Football DL Enters NCAA Transfer Portal After Four Months At Georgia Tech
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the spring
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok