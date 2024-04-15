Green Bay Packers Host Former FSU Football Star Safety Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
The Florida State Seminoles went on a 13-1 run last season bringing another ACC Championship Title back to Tallahassee. While a lot of focus was on the offense's performance, the defense, especially the secondary, saw stars rise in the second half of the season. The pass defense, in particular, stood out, allowing an average of 6.3 yards per attempt and 12 touchdowns in 2023.
READ MORE: Brother Of Former FSU Football Star Plans To Join Seminoles As A Walk-On
One of the pieces in the staunch Seminole secondary was safety Akeem Dent who the Green Bay Packers reportedly hosted for a top-30 visit ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. Dent accumulated 185 tackles, four tackles for loss, 18 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and an interception over five seasons with the Seminoles.
Dent, a former five-star recruit, recently attended Florida State's Pro Day after not being invited to the 2024 NFL Combine. He recorded 16 225-pound bench press reps and reportedly ran a 4.41 40-yard dash.
"One dude just showed me I ran a 4.31, but a lot of them said 4.38, and I think the slowest is like a 4.4 flat, from what I heard," Dent told NoleGameday's Emily Peters after Pro Day.
Teams are allowed to host 30 players before the draft and the Packers could be looking to shore up their cornerback and safety positions and could take Dent in the later rounds with one of their 11 draft picks.
"It would mean a lot, knowing I've been chasing this dream for so long since I was a kid. So just to be able to, you know, chase a dream—I mean, providing for my family, that's at the top," Dent said of making it to the NFL. "But outside of that, just living out my childhood fantasy. Chasing my dream, actually being able to suit up in any NFL uniform, would just be amazing to me."
Watch for Dent and the other 17 Seminoles eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25-27 starting at 12:00 p.m.
READ MORE: Five Transfers to Watch at the 2024 FSU Football Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the spring
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
.