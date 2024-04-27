Philadelphia Eagles Select Former FSU Football WR Johnny Wilson in 2024 NFL Draft
Former Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson has been drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round with the No. 185 overall pick, becoming the eighth Seminoles drafted thus thus far in the 2024 NFL Draft. In a loaded draft at his position, Wilson was the 28th wide receiver off the board.
Wilson started his career at Arizona State, where he sparingly played, before transferring to Tallahassee and becoming Jordan Travis' go-to receiver. In two seasons in the garnet and gold, Wilson finished with 84 catches for 1514 yards and 7 touchdowns. He dealt with various injuries in the 2023 season and missed a few games, otherwise he could've been closer to 100 catches over his two seasons.
A few scouts believe Wilson will have a better career at tight end in the NFL, but his testing process with a 4.52 40-yard dash time at just under 6'7" and a 4.11 shuttle run were both really impressive numbers and he should be able to stick outside in the NFL. Either way, he's going to have to be more consistent with his hands as his drop rate of 12.8% (per PFF) over his career is definitely cause for concern.
The draft range for Wilson was as wide as any prospect in the draft. Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus had Wilson in his top 90, while more than a few scouts had him projected to go in the 5th or 6th round. Someone was going to fall in love with his size and potential, which is what happened with his draft selection here.
