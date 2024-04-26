2024 NFL Draft Grades: Los Angeles Rams Select FSU Football EDGE Jared Verse
The Los Angeles Rams selected Florida State EDGE rusher Jared Verse with the 19th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night, which has been well received by the media. We've gathered several different reactions and grades to see how everyone views this selection.
The Athletic, B (paywall): "The Rams lost Aaron Donald, one of the greatest defensive linemen in NFL history, and needed to find some kind of way to replace him. Verse likely won't equal what Donald brought (nor would anyone else). but he was a nice choice for a team that hadn't made a first-round pick since 2016. Chop Robinson might be more explosive with a higher upside, but Verse was more productive in college... Although he may not wow observers physically, Verse boasts one this class' top work ethics, which will serve him well in the NFL."
Pro Football Focus, Very Good: "The Rams desperately needed edge help, and they select arguably the best power rusher in the class. Verse burst onto the scene over the past two years at Florida State, ranking second among Power Five edge rushers in pass-rush win rate. The Rams use their highest selection since 2016 to reset their pass rush after Aaron Donald‘s retirement."
Chad Reuter, NFL.com, A: "The Rams found great value with their first first-round pick in eight years, grabbing a much-needed edge rusher in Verse who could have gone in the top dozen selections. He might not be as dynamic or bendy off the edge as some of the other pass rushers in this class, and he did see a drop in production from 2022 (17.5 tackles for loss with nine sacks) to 2023 (12 tackles for loss with nine sacks), but the transfer from Albany to Florida State looked plenty agile last season and has the power and relentlessness to accumulate sacks on primary and secondary moves. His strength in the run game should not be overlooked, either."
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USAToday, B+: "Things sure fell into place nicely for Los Angeles as it looks to reconfigure its pass rush after Aaron Donald's retirement. Verse isn't the most pliable threat off the edge, but he ticks almost every other box for a player who will create consistent havoc for opposing quarterbacks. With Verse, Kobie Turner, and Byron Young, the Rams have several long-term building blocks one year after it looked like the defense was devoid of any outside of Donald."
Brant Sobleski, Bleacher Report, A: "The Rams can never replace Aaron Donald, who retired this offseason, but they'll need some of his production to be picked up elsewhere. Verse gives them a legitimate edge-rusher to pair with Byron Young and Kobie Turner along the defensive interior. Again, Donald's presence alone was a difference-maker. But Verse, Young, and Turner give the Rams an exciting young core of defensive talent moving forward."
Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com, B+: "The Rams patiently wait and end up with one of the best pass rushers in this draft. This fills a major need and will help compensate for the loss of Aaron Donald on the inside."
Rob Rang, FoxSports.com, A-: "While Aaron Donald's retirement certainly created a massive hole in the middle of the Rams' defense, there isn't a player in this draft (or many others) as gifted as the future Hall of Famer. Adding juice to the Rams' pass rush on the outside makes perfect sense, especially when they play the run as passionately and effectively as Verse. Powerful and intense, Verse brings talent and leadership to a defense looking for some stars to step up."
Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports, B: "This is a very safe, solid pick for the Rams at this point in the draft. Verse is a high-floor player for the Rams that fits in well with the players they have up front. The Rams were looking at an offensive player earlier in the process, but they ended up with a stud pass rusher who immediately makes them better."
Danny Kelly, The Ringer, C+: "This is an uncharacteristically non-flashy pick for Rams GM Les Snead, who grabs an explosive, three-down edge defender in Verse. The former Seminoles star plays with a nonstop motor, uses his hands well to discard blocks, and can set a strong edge. I’m not sold that Verse brings double-digit-sack upside, but he’s a solid, physical defender who makes the Rams’ defensive line better."
The vast majority of analysts and writers are high on Verse going to the Rams; Danny Kelly of The Ringer was the only one to give the selection anything below a B. Most of them have a similar rationale too, as the Rams needed more pass-rush juice following the retirement of the legendary Aaron Donald. It'd be ambitious to believe Verse could have an impact like Donald had over his career, but they have a solid group of young pass-rushers with Verse, Kobie Turner, and Byron Young.
We're expecting a handful of Seminoles to come off the board on Friday and Saturday, with as many as 13 having a chance to be drafted over this event.
READ MORE: Los Angeles Rams Select FSU Football DE Jared Verse in the First Round of 2024 NFL Draft
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State Football throughout the NFL Draft.
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok