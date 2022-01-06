Former Florida State defensive back signs with Chicago Bears

The Denver Broncos have signed former Florida State defensive back Stanford Samuels III to their practice squad. Samuels went undrafted in 2020 but quickly signed with the Green Bay Packers. Samuels was released on August 18th, 2021. The Florida native will get another shot in the NFL.

Coming from Charles W. Flannagan High School, FL listed as 6-2, 175 pounds, Samuels was the 4th best cornerback in the country per 247 Sports' Composite Rankings and was a big part of the 6th ranked 2017 Florida State class.

READ MORE: Former Florida State running back signs with the Baltimore Ravens

During Samuels' freshman year he appeared in all 13 games, totaled 27 tackles including three tackles for loss with one sack and two interceptions. In 2018, Samuels played in all 12 games and recorded 58 tackles, and recorded a team-high of four interceptions which was the second-highest by a Seminole since 2008. During Samuels' final year with the 'Noles in 2018, he started all 12 games and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, and received honorable mention All-ACC recognition. Forgoing his senior year to enter the 2020 NFL draft, Samuels ended his Seminoles' career with eight interceptions and 145 total tackles.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!