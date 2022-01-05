Former Florida State running back signs with the Baltimore Ravens

After bouncing around from the Bengals, 49ers, and XFL, former FSU star running back Jacques Patrick has found a home with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have been plagued with injuries in their running back room as they have had many attritions during the 2021-22 season. Good news for Florida State fans as running back Devonta Freeman has found recent success as the lead back for the Ravens. Still, with a very shallow group of running backs, the Ravens look to improve that issue as they signed Patrick.

READ MORE: Veteran defensive end announces return to Florida State

Patrick played at Timber Creek High School in Orlando, FL. Patrick was a 5-star on Rivals and a high 4-star on ESPN and 247 Sports. As one of the top running backs in the country in 2014, Patrick was a massive get for the Seminoles. Appearing in nine games his freshman year, Patrick rushed for 314 and scored five touchdowns. In 2016, Patrick served as Dalvin Cook's backup as he rushed for 350 yards and four touchdowns.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles land UCF transfer linebacker

Starting nine games in 2017, Patrick tallied 748 rushing yards, seven touchdowns and managed to add 171 receiving yards as well. Senior year, Patrick put up 480 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. Finishing 15th all-time in rushing touchdowns and 16th for rushing yards, Patrick had a solid four years as a 'Nole.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!