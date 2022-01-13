Former Florida State linebacker Matthew Thomas signs with CFL Franchise

The former Seminole has spent time in the NFL, XFL, and CFL since 2018.

The 2022 Canadian Football League season will kick off in June and teams are already beginning to fill their rosters.

Former Florida State linebacker Matthew Thomas has spent time in the NFL, XFL, and CFL since he went undrafted in 2018. He signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in April 2020 but the season was canceled due to the pandemic. This past season, Thomas was back with the Roughriders and contributed in a reserve role.

Thomas will be staying up north for at least another year. On Tuesday, he signed a deal with the Edmonton Elks. Former Florida State running back James Wilder Jr. starred for the Elks in 2021.

The Florida native signed with Florida State out of high school as one of the top linebackers in the country. Thomas was plagued by injuries during his first three years with the Seminoles but showed his talent in 2016 and 2017. He led the team in tackles in back-to-back seasons and started 24 of the 25 games that he appeared in during that stretch. In total, he recorded 191 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, and an interception at Florida State.

Following his senior season, Thomas participated at the 2018 NFL Combine but he was not selected in the draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers signed him as an undrafted rookie and Thomas impressed the franchise enough to make it through training camp and onto the active roster. He appeared in ten games in a reserve role and on special teams, recording four tackles. The Steelers elected to waive Thomas before signing him to their practice squad.

Thomas signed a reserve/future contract with the Baltimore Ravens in January 2019 but he was cut in August. He landed a deal with the XFL's St. Louis BattleHawks the following year but he didn't make the final roster.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker will look to establish some consistency for his career in Edmonton. There's no questioning his talent if Thomas can get an opportunity.

