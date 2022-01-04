Veteran defensive end announces return to Florida State

Florida State defensive end Leonard Warner missed the 2021 season while recovering from a leg injury. As a redshirt senior, it was a little up in the air if the veteran defender would return to the Seminoles for a sixth season. However, the COVID year in 2020 and a medical redshirt for this past season would mean that Leonard has one year of eligibility remaining.

On Monday afternoon, Warner posted a photo of himself in uniform with the caption, "back soon."

Leonard began his career at linebacker but was moved down to defensive end late in the 2020 season. He has played in 44 games with 19 starts since signing with Florida State in 2017. Leonard has totaled 112 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks during his time with the Seminoles.

The Georgia native should be a capable option that can provide depth in a room that is lacking experience. Derrick McLendon and Quashon Fuller have seen some snaps but Aaron Hester, TJ Davis, George Wilson, Byron Turner, and Patrick Payton will all be looking for their first playing time in 2022. It's very possible that defensive tackle Dennis Briggs and linebacker Amari Gainer contribute on the edge as well.

Florida State is still pursuing transfer defensive ends such as former Albany star Jared Verse. The room is in need of an upgrade with Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas headed to the NFL.

