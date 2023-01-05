Skip to main content

Former Florida State standout Released by Buffalo Bills

An unfortunate development at the end of the regular season.

Former Florida State standout defensive back Xavier Rhodes was released by the Bills on Wednesday night. 

READ MORE: Florida State loses star running back to NCAA Transfer Portal

Rhodes signed with the Bills practice squad on September 28th before being activated to the 53-man roster on November 26th. The Miami, Florida native is a three-time pro bowler and was a first-team all-pro selection in 2017. He appeared in two games this season, recording two tackles in each contest. 

The 32-year-old veteran played seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. In his career he has totaled 13 interceptions, forcing three fumbles, and 92 pass deflections. His combination of speed and stature is what led to many years of success for the former 'Nole. 

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Rhodes is one of the reasons FSU is considered DBU or “Defensive Back University”. He was first-team All-ACC in 2012 and also won ACC defensive rookie of the year in 2010. His elite play in Tallahassee is what led him to be selected 25th by the Vikings in the draft nine years ago. Rhodes has been a consistent outside defensive back throughout his career and will likely find another landing spot with a team who needs depth at the corner position.

READ MORE: Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_19542351
Florida State Seminoles in the Pros

Former Florida State standout Released by Buffalo Bills

By John Jenkins
USATSI_19679901
Florida State Seminoles in the Pros

'Noles in the Pros: Week 17, Akers stays hot as he battles Samuel Jr.

By Maddox Nebel
USATSI_16877854
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Former Florida State wide receiver announces transfer destination

By Charleston Bowles
USATSI_19695379
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Veteran safety to return to Florida State in 2023

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2023-01-04 at 10.36.01 AM
Florida State Seminoles Recruiting

South Carolina Defensive End Transfer arrives at Florida State for Official Visit

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_18990021 (1)
Florida State Seminoles College Football

FSU Tight End signs with agency, entering 2023 NFL Draft

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2023-01-04 at 1.21.08 AM
Florida State Seminoles College Football

FSU Safety signs with agency after declaring for 2023 NFL Draft

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2023-01-03 at 9.19.20 PM
Florida State Seminoles Recruiting

Florida State makes cut for trio of elite 2024 prospects

By Dustin Lewis