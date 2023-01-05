Former Florida State standout Released by Buffalo Bills

Former Florida State standout defensive back Xavier Rhodes was released by the Bills on Wednesday night.

Rhodes signed with the Bills practice squad on September 28th before being activated to the 53-man roster on November 26th. The Miami, Florida native is a three-time pro bowler and was a first-team all-pro selection in 2017. He appeared in two games this season, recording two tackles in each contest.

The 32-year-old veteran played seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. In his career he has totaled 13 interceptions, forcing three fumbles, and 92 pass deflections. His combination of speed and stature is what led to many years of success for the former 'Nole.

Rhodes is one of the reasons FSU is considered DBU or “Defensive Back University”. He was first-team All-ACC in 2012 and also won ACC defensive rookie of the year in 2010. His elite play in Tallahassee is what led him to be selected 25th by the Vikings in the draft nine years ago. Rhodes has been a consistent outside defensive back throughout his career and will likely find another landing spot with a team who needs depth at the corner position.

