Skip to main content

Florida State loses star running back to NCAA Transfer Portal

The Seminoles' backfield took a hit on Tuesday afternoon.

The NCAA Transfer Portal is open until later this month and hundreds of players around the country are expected to take advantage of it following their respective bowl games.

On Tuesday afternoon, Florida State lost another player to the portal in redshirt sophomore and star running back, Treshaun Ward.

This is a big loss but it didn't exactly come as unexpected with redshirt sophomore Trey Benson announcing his return to Florida State in 2023. The Seminoles are also expected to field redshirt sophomore Lawrance Toafili, redshirt sophomore Caziah Holmes, redshirt freshman CJ Campbell, and freshman Rodney Hill next season. From the high school ranks, the program signed four-star Samuel Singleton. Ward wasn't guaranteed a role with the amount of talent in the backfield and that factored into his departure.

The Florida native appeared in 10 games this past season, starting the first six contests of the year. An upper-body injury against North Carolina State sidelined him for a couple of weeks but he was healthy to contribute in the final three regular season games and the Cheez-It Bowl matchup against Oklahoma.

Ward was Florida State's most productive running back against the Sooners, recording 10 carries for 81 yards and two rushing touchdowns that helped guide the Seminoles to a comeback victory. Following the game, he spoke about the unselfishness in the backfield.

"I feel like especially with my injury, being out there and seeing all the boys going crazy when they was out there and having an opportunity, I was playing through them," Ward said.

"So I always stress that there is no selfishness in our room, and we want to go to the next room," Ward continued. "All each other want to get to the next level. So there's no reason for you to be selfish."

Scroll to Continue

No image description

In total, he capped off the season with 95 rushes for 628 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught six passes for 19 yards. Ward was second on the team in rushing behind Trey Benson.

Ward originally joined Florida State as a walk-on in 2019 under former head coach Willie Taggart. He stuck with the Seminoles when the transition was made to Mike Norvell and ended up being placed on scholarship.

He ends his time in Tallahassee after appearing in 26 games, with 6 starts, over four seasons. Ward totaled 188 rushes for 1,241 yards with 12 touchdowns in garnet and gold. He added 28 catches for 210 yards and another score.

Ward will search for an opportunity elsewhere as a starting running back to boost his stock for the professional level.

READ MORE: Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_19697644
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Florida State loses star running back to NCAA Transfer Portal

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19695383 (1)
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Potential candidates for Florida State to replace Marcus Woodson

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_18107019
Florida State Seminoles in the Pros

Former Florida State linebacker and wide receiver drafted by XFL Franchises

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19709176
Florida State Seminoles in the Pros

Josh Sweat provides update on his status after being hospitalized following awkward tackle

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2023-01-02 at 3.18.45 PM
Florida State Seminoles College Football

BREAKING: DBs coach Marcus Woodson moving on from Florida State for Arkansas

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19697629
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Five Plays That Changed the Game as FSU Wins the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl

By Dillon Riera
USATSI_19709175
Florida State Seminoles in the Pros

Former Seminole, Eagles star Josh Sweat transferred to Hospital after Neck Injury

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19365799 (2)
Florida State Seminoles College Football

BREAKING: Florida State lands one of the top transfers on the market in Fentrell 'Deuce' Cypress

By Dustin Lewis