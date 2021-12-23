Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    Former FSU defensive end selected to first career NFL Pro Bowl

    The former 'Nole is one of four Seminoles selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl.
    Author:

    There are many talented players at the defensive line position across the National Football League (NFL), but only a few get the nod for the Pro Bowl. In the midst of his third season in the NFL, Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns and former Seminole has earned a spot in the 2022 Pro Bowl, which was announced Dec. 22.

    The Panthers made it official with this tweet congratulating Burns below.

    Through 15 games, Burns has matched his 2020 sack total (9.0) and has three games remaining to add to the total against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (twice) and New Orleans Saints. He has registered 45 tackles and 17 quarterback hits and has totaled at least one sack in three of his last four games.

    

    Burns, who was chosen with the 16th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has 25.5 career sacks and six-strip sacks, which are both first among his draft class. 

