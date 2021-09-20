Former FSU defensive lineman receives huge contract extension

Sweat has spent the first four years of his career in Philadelphia.

Add another name to the list of former ‘Noles to receive significant paydays in the National Football League.

The Eagles announced Saturday morning that they had given defensive end Josh Sweat a three-year, $40 million contract extension, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. $26.9 million is guaranteed for Sweat, who played at Florida State from 2015-17.

Sweat was all smiles after putting pen to paper.

Philadelphia selected the Virginia native 130th overall in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. His 4.53 40-yard dash at the combine ranked first among draft-eligible defensive lineman in 2018.

Through his first four seasons in the NFL (counting first two games of 2021), Sweat has tallied 66 tackles, 23 quarterback hits and 10 sacks. He recorded a career high two sacks last season in the Eagles' 24-21 win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14.

In his time at Florida State, the former five-star recruit totaled 138 tackles and 14.5 sacks while battling numerous injuries.

With veteran defensive end Brandon Graham out for the season (Achilles) Sweat will be called upon to lead the Eagles pass rush this season.

Philadelphia travels to Dallas to play against its divisional rival on Monday Night Football on Sept. 27. Kickoff is 8:15 p.m.