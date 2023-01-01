Former Seminole, Eagles star Josh Sweat transferred to Hospital after Neck Injury

Current Philadelphia Eagles defensive end and former Florida State star, Josh Sweat, is in the middle of a breakout season. After being named to his first Pro Bowl in 2021, he has taken his game to another level this year.

Entering Sunday afternoon's contest against the New Orleans Saints, Sweat had started all 16 games for the Eagles this season.

On New Orleans' first offensive drive of the game, Sweat suffered a scary injury while trying to bring down fullback Adam Prentice. He lowered his head while making contact with Prentice from the side. Following the collision, Sweat laid on his stomach and pounded the ground with his fist, clearly in pain.

The Virginia native was placed on a stretcher to stabilize his neck and spine before being carted off the field. The entire roster of the Eagles took the field to support him as he was being carted off. The team provided an update on Sweat's status towards the end of the first quarter, stating that he was transported to a local hospital with a neck injury for precautionary reasons. He has movement in all extremities.

This isn't the first time that he's dealt with a serious injury during his playing career. Last year, Sweat missed Philadelphia's playoff loss to Tampa Bay with what was deemed a 'life-threatening medical emergency' after it was revealed that he underwent a procedure to address internal bleeding.

A highly touted recruit out of high school, Sweat dislocated his knee and tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL during his senior season. The injury brought speculation that a part of his leg would need to be amputated but Sweat ended up recovering to contribute during his true freshman season at Florida State.

Sweat has recorded a career-high 47 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 intercepted that he returned for a touchdown during the regular season.

