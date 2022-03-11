Skip to main content

Latest odds has Jameis Winston playing for NFC team in 2022

Would you like to see the former 'Nole make the return?

Jameis Winston, the former Florida State star standout quarterback, is expected to return to the New Orleans Saints next season. The chances of him returning to New Orleans are at -110 on the books.

Winston threw for nearly 8,000 yards and 65 touchdowns in just two seasons with the Seminoles, while only throwing 28 interceptions. He threw for over 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in his freshman season, then nearly 4,000 yards (3,907) and 25 touchdowns in his sophomore season.

READ MORE: Observations from Florida State's first padded spring practice

Unfortunately for Jameis Winston, he was unable to play this season due to an injury sustained with the New Orleans Saints. Winston threw for 1,170 yards and 14 touchdowns in just seven games with the Saints. Winston was having a better-than-average season before suffering an ACL tear.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

The New Orleans Saints were one of the teams who had a chance to get one of the quarterbacks who were rumored to be traded or in free agency. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Ryan Tannehill, and a few others were rumored to possibly be on their way to New Orleans, but the majority of the big-name players have either signed with their current team or have been traded to a different team.

READ MORE: Observations from Florida State's second spring practice

It will be interesting to see where the former Florida State star ends up, but he should be able to find the same level of success that he has for most of his football career.

Follow my Twitter for all sports content: Jon Conahan

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

USATSI_15359539
Pro Noles

Latest odds has Jameis Winston playing for NFC team in 2022

By Jon Conahan2 minutes ago
Capture1
Recruiting

2023 DB Daemon Fagan being presented an opportunity by Florida State

By Dustin Lewis7 hours ago
Capture
Recruiting

2023 DB Damari Brown building relationships at Florida State

By Dustin Lewis7 hours ago
Capture
Recruiting

2023 WR Santana Fleming remains high on Florida State

By Dustin Lewis7 hours ago
Capture2
Recruiting

Seminoles give 2023 RB Daylan Smothers "different type of feeling"

By Dustin Lewis7 hours ago
4A3DE88F-055F-43FC-8B22-670B9143901F
Football

Observations from Florida State's first padded spring practice

By Logan Robinson22 hours ago
Capture1
Recruiting

2023 WR commit Vandrevius Jacobs takes in Florida State's first spring practice

By Dustin LewisMar 10, 2022
Capture
Recruiting

Seminoles in top-3 for top 2023 DE Keldric Faulk following junior day visit

By Dustin LewisMar 10, 2022