Observations from Florida State's second spring practice

The Florida State Seminoles wrapped up their late afternoon spring practice on Monday. This practice was filled with a lot of competition, chirps, Mike Norvell yelling showing praise to a few players, and so much more. Let's jump into what we saw during Monday's second day of spring practice.

Jordan Travis connected early on the first play with Ontaria Wilson with a beautifully thrown ball down the side of the field going deep. The veteran wide receiver had a solid day overall.

Travis has really looked smooth with his footwork. Throughout pressure drills and going through the team on team drills, he looks ahead of his teammates in that position group with pocket awareness.

Johnny Wilson had likely the most impressive day on the offensive side of the ball. The transfer wide receiver from Arizona State has shined the last two practices. Wilson caught our eye with a fantastic grab down the sideline which was covered great by a defender. Physical grabs in one on ones are something that has stood out to me. Wilson later on in practice had three catches back to back to back in one series. Ron Dugans and Mike Norvell showed the 6'7 a lot of love after that. I have not yet seen Wilson drop a ball. Keep an eye out for Wilson, he's turning heads early in spring camp.

READ MORE: Observations from Florida State's first spring practice

Malik McClain and Demorie Tate had a lot of completion against one another. Tate won the first rep with a fantastic play on the ball at the right time causing a pass break up. A few plays later, McClain won a rep going down the sideline with a pretty catch keeping a foot in bounds. I'll be keeping an eye on these two battling throughout the rest of camp.

Florida State running back Corey Wren looks well over 100%. You can tell the size he has put on and he's kept his elite speed. I also was impressed with his route running. Keep an eye on 16.

We're just going to have to get used to Jared Verse being mentioned in these practice observations because his speed at his size is just something ridiculous. I want to wait until the pads come on before going too wild about the transfer from Albany State but yeah, he's good.

READ MORE: Florida State lands 2023 defensive tackle commit

Oregon transfer running back Trey Benson has impressive size and seems to have an explosive aspect to him with speed.

Both young running backs Rodney Hill and Lawrance Toafili had solid days. Toafili received a lot of love from head coach Norvell after hitting the right hole and exploding for six. Norvell yelled, "I like that run! I like that run!"

Last but most certainly not least, Azareye’h Thomas. The young defensive back continues to impress as he's making plays on the ball, understanding where he needs to be and is causing turnovers. He has now recorded an interception in back-to-back practices. I'm not saying he is the next Jalen Ramsey(!!), but up close you can see the body frame and length that compares very closely to how Ramsey showed up as a freshman in 2013. A big spring camp ahead for the young player in jersey number 20.

Below is a list of players that flashed to me during Monday's practice:

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!