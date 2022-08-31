'Noles In The Pros: Preseason Week 3

Week three of the 2022 NFL Preseason has concluded and many former Seminoles saw action in an effort to make 53-man rosters across the league.

Jashaun Corbin, Running Back, New York Giants

Corbin played well against the Jets as he ran six times for 26 yards and a touchdown. The rookie running back showed his receiving skills by catching five passes for 33 yards, including a grab for 20 yards.

It was recently announced that the Giants did cut Jashaun Corbin this morning but New York said they definitely want Corbin on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Jameis Winston, Quarterback, New Orleans Saints

In his only action of the preseason after suffering a foot sprain, Winston completed all of his passes while playing on the first drive of the Saints' preseason win against the Los Angeles Chargers. Leading a scoring drive capped by a Mark Ingram touchdown, the Seminole great looks ready for the regular season.

Keir Thomas, Defensive End, Los Angeles Rams

Thomas wrapped up an impressive preseason with a great performance against the Bengals. Recording three solo tackles and a strong sack, Thomas put himself in a good position to make a roster spot for the Rams. And he did just that on Tuesday.

Hamsah Nasirildeen, Defensive Back, New York Jets

The former Seminole defensive back was all over the field against the Giants as he recorded eight solo tackles. Nasirildeen recorded 14 tackles during the preseason.

Joshua Kaindoh, Defensive End, Kansas City Chiefs

The former 'Nole edge rusher had three tackles, a QB hurry, and one sack.

Former Seminoles released on NFL Cut day:

Running back Jashaun Corbin (New York Giants)

Running back Jacques Patrick (Cincinnati Bengals)

Fullback Gabe Nabers (Los Angeles Chargers)

Linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen (New York Jets)

Defensive end Mario Edwards (Chicago Bears)

Defensive tackle Marvin Wilson (Philadelphia Eagles)

Defensive end Janarius Robinson (Minnesota Vikings)

Defensive back Terrence Brooks (Houston Texans)

Offensive lineman Derrick Kelly (New Orleans Saints)

Former Seminoles who made active rosters on Cut Day:

Outside linebacker Keir Thomas (Los Angeles Rams)

Defensive end Joshua Kaindoh (Kansas City Chiefs)

Defensive end Demarcus Walkers (Tennessee Titans)

