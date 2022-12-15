'Noles in the Pros: Week 14, Cook and Akers Run Into the end zone
Week 14 concludes with more sacks and touchdowns from former Seminoles. Running backs, Dalvin Cook and Cam Akers scored one-yard touchdowns. Defensive ends, Josh Sweat and Brian Burns added another sack to their pro bowl caliber seasons.
Here are stats for former Seminole stars throughout the league.
Brian Burns, DE, Panthers (5-8)
Burns recorded a quarterback hurry, two tackles, and a half sack (0.5) as the Panthers beat the Seahawks, 30-24.
Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings (10-3)
Cook rushed 15 times for 23 yards and a touchdown. He caught one pass for 13 yards as the Vikings lost to the Lions, 34-23.
Jalen Ramsey, CB, Rams (4-9)
Ramsey recorded six tackles, a pass defended, and four solo tackles as the Rams beat the Raiders in walk-off fashion, 17-16.
Cam Akers, RB, Rams (4-9)
Akers rushed 12 times for 42 yards, a lost fumble, and a touchdown. He was targeted once for a one-yard reception.
Asante Samuel Jr. DB, Chargers (7-6)
Samuel recorded a pass defended and three solo tackles as the Chargers beat the Dolphins, 23-17. Samuel had a special visitor, five-star wide receiver, and FSU commit, Hykeem Williams.
Josh Sweat, DE, Eagles (12-1)
Sweat recorded a solo tackle, tackle for loss, two quarterback hurries, and a sack. The Eagles dominated the Giants, 48-22.
Demarcus Walker, DL, Titans (7-6)
Walker recorded three solo tackles and a tackle for loss as the Titans lost to the Jaguars, 36-22.
Jermaine Johnson, DL, Jets (7-6)
Johnson did not see much playing time on defense but on special teams, he blocked a punt that resulted in a safety. The Jets fell to the Bills, 20-12.
Honorable Mentions:
Mario Edwards Jr. (Titans) recorded a quarterback hurry. Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs) recorded two tackles and a tackle for loss. Graham Gano (Giants) went 2-2 on extra points and did not attempt a field goal. Jameis Winston (Saints) was active but did not play. Cameron Erving (Panthers) played as a reserve, and Bobby Hart (Bills) played as a reserve, Jermaine Johnson (Jets) recorded one solo tackle, Demarcus Walker (Titans) recorded one tackle.
Lamarcus Joyner (Jets) recorded four total tackles. Keir Thomas (Rams) had a solo tackle and a tackle for loss. Hamsah Nasirildeen (Jets), played but did not record a stat.
Inactives/Bye:
Ronald Darby (Broncos), Rodney Hudson (Cardinals), Dustin Hopkins (Chargers). Joshua Kaindoah (Chiefs), Janarius Robinson (Eagles), P.J. Williams (Saints), Brian Burns (Panthers), Xavier Rhodes (Bills), Derwin James (Chargers).
Practice Squad:
Auden Tate, Roderick Johnson (Eagles), Keir Thomas (Rams), Jashaun Corbin (Giants), Xavier Rhodes (Bills), Derrick Kelly II (Saints).
