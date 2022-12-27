Skip to main content

'Noles in the Pros: Week 16, Akers, Ramsey and Sweat take over

Three former 'Noles had outstanding games during the holiday weekend

The 2022 NFL regular season is beginning to come to a close. There are only two weeks remaining for former Seminoles to rack up stats. Here's a look at the latest from the holiday weekend.

Brian Burns, DE, Panthers (6-9)

Burns recorded two tackles, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, a pass defended, and two sacks. He has 12.5 sacks on the year which is sixth in the NFL. The Panthers beat the Lions, 37-23.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings (12-3)

Cook rushed 14 times for 64 yards and had three receptions for 13 yards. The Vikings beat the Giants on a 61-yard field goal, 27-24.

Jalen Ramsey, CB, Rams (5-10)

Ramsey recorded five tackles, three passes defended, and an interception. The Rams destroyed the Broncos, 51-14. 

Cam Akers, RB, Rams (5-10)

Akers caught fire as he ran all over a top-five Bronco defense. He rushed 23 times for 118 yards and two receptions for 29 yards. Akers scored three rushing touchdowns in a career-best game. 

Derwin James, S, Chargers (9-6)

James tallied three total tackles, two solo tackles, and an interception. The Chargers beat the Colts, 20-3.

Asante Samuel Jr. DB, Chargers (9-6)

Samuel recorded one solo tackle, a pass defended, and an interception which was his first of the season. 

Josh Sweat, DE, Eagles (13-2)

Sweat made a terrific play in the first quarter as he batted a pass in the air, caught it, then returned it back for a 42-yard pick-six. He added three tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass defended, two quarterback hurries and 1.5 sacks. With 11 sacks, Sweat ranks eighth in the NFL. The Eagles fell to the Cowboys, 40-34

Demarcus Walker, DL, Titans (7-8)

Walker recorded two tackles and a tackle for loss. The Titans fell out of first place in the AFC South as they lost to the Texans, 19-14.

Honorable Mentions:

Mario Edwards Jr. (Titans) Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs) recorded three tackles, Graham Gano (Giants) went 3-3 on field goals (44, 55, 55). Jameis Winston (Saints) was active but did not play. Cameron Erving (Panthers) played as a reserve, and Bobby Hart (Bills) played as a reserve, Jermaine Johnson (Jets) recorded four tackles.

Keir Thomas (Rams) played as a reserve and had a solo tackle and a tackle for loss. Hamsah Nasirildeen (Jets), recorded two tackles, P.J. Williams (Saints) recorded two tackles.

Inactive/Bye:

Ronald Darby (Broncos), Rodney Hudson (Cardinals), Dustin Hopkins (Chargers). Joshua Kaindoah (Chiefs), P.J. Williams (Saints), Derwin James (Chargers). Lamarcus Joyner (Jets), Mario Edwards Jr. (Titans).

Practice Squad:

Roderick Johnson (Eagles), Jashaun Corbin (Giants), Xavier Rhodes (Bills), Derrick Kelly II (Saints), Marvin Wilson (Eagles), Janarius Robinson (Eagles)

