Skip to main content

'Noles in the Pros: Week 17, Akers stays hot as he battles Samuel Jr.

Week 17 featured former star FSU running back Cam Akers.

The NFL has concluded the second to last regular season week and some 'Noles have been knocked out of playoff contention and others are getting ready for the postseason. Here are how all former FSU players performed during week 17.

READ MORE: Florida State loses star running back to NCAA Transfer Portal

Cam Akers, RB, Rams (5-11)

Akers rushed 19 times for 123 yards and one reception for 10 yards. He has played well since the Rams failed to trade him and has shown promise for his future in the league.

Brian Burns, DE, Panthers (6-10)

Burns recorded two solo tackles, three total tackles, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit. The Panthers fell to the Buccaneers, 24-30. 

Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings (12-4)

Cook rushed nine times for 27 yards, two receptions for 17 yards, on three targets and a fumble which was recovered by Minnesota. The Vikings were embarrassed by the Packers, 41-17.

Jalen Ramsey, CB, Rams (5-11)

Ramsey recorded three total tackles, two solo tackles, and a pass defended as the Rams fell to the Chargers, 31-10.

Asante Samuel Jr. DB, Chargers (10-6)

Samuel recorded four solo tackles and six total tackles as the Chargers defeated the Rams, 31-10.

Josh Sweat, DE, Eagles (13-3)

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Sweat recorded a tackle early in the game but was taken to a local hospital with a neck injury. It was quickly reported that he had movement in all extremities. The Eagles drop two straight to the Saints, 20-10.

Demarcus Walker, DL, Titans (7-8)

Walker recorded three solo tackles, five total tackles, 0.5 sacks, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit. The Titans lost to the Texans, 27-13.

Honorable Mentions:

Mario Edwards Jr. (Titans) recorded three tackles, Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs) recorded one tackle, Graham Gano (Giants) went 1-1 on field goals and 5-5 on extra points. Jameis Winston (Saints) was active but did not play. Cameron Erving (Panthers) played as a reserve, and Bobby Hart (Bills) played as a reserve, Jermaine Johnson (Jets) recorded one tackle and a quarterback hit.

Keir Thomas (Rams) played as a reserve but did not record a stat, Hamsah Nasirildeen (Jets), recorded two tackles, P.J. Williams (Saints) recorded one tackle. Lamarcus Joyner (Jets) recorded two solo tackles.

Inactive/Bye:

Ronald Darby (Broncos), Rodney Hudson (Cardinals), Dustin Hopkins (Chargers). Joshua Kaindoah (Chiefs), Derwin James (Chargers). Lamarcus Joyner (Jets).

Practice Squad:

Roderick Johnson (Eagles), Jashaun Corbin (Giants), Xavier Rhodes (Bills), Derrick Kelly II (Saints), Marvin Wilson (Eagles), Janarius Robinson (Eagles)

READ MORE: Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_19679901
Florida State Seminoles in the Pros

'Noles in the Pros: Week 17, Akers stays hot as he battles Samuel Jr.

By Maddox Nebel
USATSI_16877854
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Former Florida State wide receiver announces transfer destination

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19695379
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Veteran safety to return to Florida State in 2023

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2023-01-04 at 10.36.01 AM
Florida State Seminoles Recruiting

South Carolina Defensive End Transfer arrives at Florida State for Official Visit

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_18990021 (1)
Florida State Seminoles College Football

FSU Tight End signs with agency, entering 2023 NFL Draft

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2023-01-04 at 1.21.08 AM
Florida State Seminoles College Football

FSU Safety signs with agency after declaring for 2023 NFL Draft

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2023-01-03 at 9.19.20 PM
Florida State Seminoles Recruiting

Florida State makes cut for trio of elite 2024 prospects

By Dustin Lewis
jc
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Miami offensive tackle transfer lists Florida State in top-four

By Dustin Lewis