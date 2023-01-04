'Noles in the Pros: Week 17, Akers stays hot as he battles Samuel Jr.

The NFL has concluded the second to last regular season week and some 'Noles have been knocked out of playoff contention and others are getting ready for the postseason. Here are how all former FSU players performed during week 17.

READ MORE: Florida State loses star running back to NCAA Transfer Portal

Cam Akers, RB, Rams (5-11)

Akers rushed 19 times for 123 yards and one reception for 10 yards. He has played well since the Rams failed to trade him and has shown promise for his future in the league.

Brian Burns, DE, Panthers (6-10)

Burns recorded two solo tackles, three total tackles, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit. The Panthers fell to the Buccaneers, 24-30.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings (12-4)

Cook rushed nine times for 27 yards, two receptions for 17 yards, on three targets and a fumble which was recovered by Minnesota. The Vikings were embarrassed by the Packers, 41-17.

Jalen Ramsey, CB, Rams (5-11)

Ramsey recorded three total tackles, two solo tackles, and a pass defended as the Rams fell to the Chargers, 31-10.

Asante Samuel Jr. DB, Chargers (10-6)

Samuel recorded four solo tackles and six total tackles as the Chargers defeated the Rams, 31-10.

Josh Sweat, DE, Eagles (13-3)

Sweat recorded a tackle early in the game but was taken to a local hospital with a neck injury. It was quickly reported that he had movement in all extremities. The Eagles drop two straight to the Saints, 20-10.

Demarcus Walker, DL, Titans (7-8)

Walker recorded three solo tackles, five total tackles, 0.5 sacks, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit. The Titans lost to the Texans, 27-13.

Honorable Mentions:

Mario Edwards Jr. (Titans) recorded three tackles, Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs) recorded one tackle, Graham Gano (Giants) went 1-1 on field goals and 5-5 on extra points. Jameis Winston (Saints) was active but did not play. Cameron Erving (Panthers) played as a reserve, and Bobby Hart (Bills) played as a reserve, Jermaine Johnson (Jets) recorded one tackle and a quarterback hit.

Keir Thomas (Rams) played as a reserve but did not record a stat, Hamsah Nasirildeen (Jets), recorded two tackles, P.J. Williams (Saints) recorded one tackle. Lamarcus Joyner (Jets) recorded two solo tackles.

Inactive/Bye:

Ronald Darby (Broncos), Rodney Hudson (Cardinals), Dustin Hopkins (Chargers). Joshua Kaindoah (Chiefs), Derwin James (Chargers). Lamarcus Joyner (Jets).

Practice Squad:

Roderick Johnson (Eagles), Jashaun Corbin (Giants), Xavier Rhodes (Bills), Derrick Kelly II (Saints), Marvin Wilson (Eagles), Janarius Robinson (Eagles)

READ MORE: Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments



Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook